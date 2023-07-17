The Crowley actor added to The Radio Times Podcast: "In terms of what exactly the relationship between Crowley and Aziraphale is, I think they both see it very differently, and they both interpret it in different ways. And they would certainly have different ways of describing it objectively.

"But I do think they help each other to understand each other, and the series is a sort of journey of them coming ever closer, through circumstance really. I'm sort of fudging the answer because I don't want to commit to anything.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens season 2 Prime Video/Twitter

"I think what's important for viewers going into series 2, is that many people have projected many things onto what that relationship is and I don't want to second guess that by defining it. Because I may be seen to have some sort of defining knowledge of what that is. And I don't know that I do.

"So I think enjoy this wonderful creation that Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, these two characters that they conjured forth and just... there's a joy to them interacting. It certainly is a joy to play, and hopefully is a joy to witness. Beyond that, define us as you will!"

Season 2 will pick up with the angel and demon after they cut ties with Heaven and Hell in the final episode of season 1, somewhat becoming free agents. But, of course, nothing is ever that simple.

Speaking about how he approached season 2, Gaiman told SFX magazine: "I knew what the stakes were, I knew what the parameters were.

"I also knew that I had David and Michael. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but I didn't have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves."

