Sheen and Tennant, who created the lockdown sitcom Staged between their work on Good Omens, spoke to SFX Magazine about how the relationship between their characters has evolved.

"What’s different in season 2 is, because of what happened at the end of season 1, they no longer have head offices that they have to report to," began Tennant.

"They are in a very different position. Whereas before they were trying to get away with things, now they are kind of free agents."

Sheen continued: "Although sort of fugitives as well. They are sort of in-between. But this amazing life they have created over a millennia, they are now able to enjoy in a slightly different way.

"They are not having to put on a front for their respective teams. There is a different kind of freedom.

"They have always been the only two beings who could understand each other’s position. Now they are pushed even closer together."

These comments will be intriguing to Good Omens super-fans, many of whom have long 'shipped' Aziraphale and Crowley in an imagined romance known as the Ineffable Husbands.

Gaiman has previously resisted pressure to give into the fan-fiction phenomenon, telling Digital Spy in 2020: "These are two ethereal and occult beings who aren’t really quite clear on what mammals are about, even. I don’t really think that they’ve sussed complicated human things like gender."

But even if conventional romantic love isn't on the cards for this odd couple, it seems Good Omens viewers can still look forward to plenty of charming interactions between the two in the six new episodes.

Tennant added: "[Crowley] only has one friend. He can only have one friend. That is the great liberation, and also the great prison, that they find themselves in. They have no one else.

"They have come to rely on each other more than they ever did. And more than they care to admit."

