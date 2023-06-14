They'll be joined by an ensemble cast, with a few returning faces from season 1, including Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya.

Season 2 of Good Omens is set to premier next month, with David Tennant and Michael Sheen set to reprise the roles of demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale respectively.

In the first season, Service played Order member Sister Theresa Garrulous, while Sosanya was Sister Mary Loquacious (later Mary Hodges). Season 2, however, will see them take on new roles. Writer and series creator Neil Gaiman has explained why.

In response to a fan who asked whether the pair had been brought back because of how iconic they are, or because the new season was in a different timeline, Gaiman wrote on his Tumblr: "We're on the same timeline. (Somewhere Mary Hodges is out running management conferences and Sister Theresa Garrulous is still dead.)

"I cast them because I wanted them in the show again, and I couldn't think of anyone I wanted in those roles except for them. There's a Good Omens family, and Maggie and Nina are part of it. (Which is also why Miranda Richardson and Reese Shearsmith returned in new roles)".

Not much is known about the new characters other than their names, Maggie and Nina, and their jobs. Maggie runs a record shop while Nina runs a coffee shop, both in Soho next to Aziraphale’s bookshop.

