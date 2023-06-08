One of the most prominent of those theories has been a suggestion that there could be a love triangle between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), Crowley (David Tennant) and Gabriel (Jon Hamm) – and now the show's creator Neil Gaiman has had his own say on the matter.

A brand new trailer for Good Omens season 2 was released yesterday, and fans have already been quick to put forward all sorts of theories based on the new footage.

Responding to a fan asking if there was any truth to the theory on Tumblr, Gaiman wrote: "I don't confirm or deny anything. You wait and see. That's how it works."

And he added: "But if it's any consolation, I'm not a big fan of moments of awkwardness or embarrassment in fiction."

It looks like we'll have to wait until the new episodes arrive at the end of July until we have some more concrete answers, but it seems we can look forward to plenty more speculation until then.

When we last saw Aziraphale and Crowley at the end of season one, they were putting a stop to the Great War – and with the threat of Apocalypse now thwarted, some fans reckon it might be the time for the pair to admit to some feelings for each other.

Michael Sheen himself previously added fuel to the rumours by saying of the new series: "You can expect an angel and a demon. And that angel will look very much like he’s in love with that demon, I can guarantee that."

