The first season's title sequence notably contained plenty of nods to details from the book and the series, and fans will surely already be perusing the new sequence for clues and hidden details.

With Good Omens season 2 fast approaching, fans have now been treated to an early look at the new title sequence - with Neil Gaiman promising it contains plenty of Easter eggs.

They certainly wouldn't be wrong to, as when asked whether there were any Easter eggs in the opening titles for season 2, Gaiman said: "More Easter Eggs than in a fancy Easter Egg shop the week before Easter."

You can watch the opening titles from the second season's first chapter, called The Arrival, here.

Gaiman has been whetting fans' appetites for the new season recently, explaining that star David Tennant has seen the new episodes and left him "a stunned video message about how he only planned to watch the first episode and watched the whole thing and how wonderful it was".

He added that Tennant's co-star Michael Sheen "has been directing his first TV series, and I don’t think he’s had a spare 5 hours to watch anything yet, although I know he wants to", and that "Jon Hamm has also seen it and loves it".

Gaiman also responded on Tumblr to a fan who was "concerned" about Tennant's family members, Peter Davison and Ty Tennant, being in the second season.

He explained: "I thought we were lucky to get Peter Davidson [sic] in Good Omens 2. (He didn’t audition. We offered him the part, as I’ve been a fan of his since 1978, and All Creatures Great and Small. He crushes it, and is heartbreaking, funny, and still somehow the moral compass of the episode he’s in.)

"Ty Tennant auditioned, along with a number of other actors, and got the part because he did it best. (I didn’t know who his family was when we cast him. I just liked the audition tape.)"

