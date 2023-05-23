The show features David Tennant's demonic Crowley and Michael Sheen's angelic Aziraphale, an odd couple brought together by their mutual ambition to prevent armageddon.

Good Omens season 2 star Abigail Lawrie has revealed more about her experience working on the hit Neil Gaiman drama, adding to the already feverish anticipation for the upcoming episodes.

Based on the novel by Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, the series was a runaway hit, with fans demanding it continue – a campaign that Prime Video eventually conceded to.

Lawrie will make her Good Omens debut in the second season, reportedly playing a Victorian gravedigger named Elspeth, and told RadioTimes.com she "absolutely loved" the job.

"It was such a mad, amazing experience," said Lawrie. "We shot it in Scotland and I got to work with Michael Sheen and David Tennant, obviously, who were just amazing and so lovely and so funny. A lot of the stuff that I did was funny."

She continued: "And Douglas [Mackinnon], who directs it... is just the most intelligent, fascinating man and he knows that universe so well, inside out. And so it was just amazing to work with him."

The actor currently stars in Paramount Plus tropical thriller No Escape, where she plays Lana, a young woman on the run halfway across the world with her best friend, Kitty (The Outlaws' Rhianne Barreto).

Lawrie added: "And the costumes were incredible. The sets were just vast and amazing. It was really like being immersed in a completely different universe. It was really cool."

Her involvement in Good Omens season 2 was confirmed by Gaiman himself on Twitter, in a post congratulating her for winning at the BAFTA Scotland 2021 ceremony for her role in Sky's Tin Star: Liverpool.

Alongside Tennant and Sheen, Good Omens season 2 also sees the return of Jon Hamm, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya and Liz Carr among others, whilst Peter Davison, Andi Osho and Ty Tennant are just some of the new additions.

Good Omens season 2 arrives on Prime Video on Friday 28th July 2023. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

