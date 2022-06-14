The Outlaws follows seven strangers who meet when they begin a stint of community service as punishment for their various individual crimes. But things take a mysterious turn when they find a bag of cash at the site they're working on.

Stephen Merchant's dramedy The Outlaws recently returned for its second run, with viewers able to enjoy the series weekly on BBC One - while those wishing to watch ahead can binge all episodes on BBC iPlayer.

As well as creating and writing the show, Merchant appears as part of the cast alongside Hollywood star Christopher Walken, as well as Eleanor Tomlinson and Gamba Cole.

Fans may already be wondering if a season 3 is on the way, so we've compiled this handy guide with everything you need to know.

Will The Outlaws be back for season 3?

Stephen Merchant in The Outlaws season 2 BBC

Although the second season appeared to tie up a few loose ends, it also leaves us wanting more. As yet, though, there's been no confirmation that The Outlaws will be returning. But Merchant has already spoken to RadioTimes.com about the possibility, teasing that there's plenty to work with.

"We started talking about series 3 and we found there was so much meat still on the bone and still so much to do with the characters... that I'm actually quite excited by the idea of doing a series 3. Partly because of that writers room so you can keep yourself stimulated by different voices. And also, because there's so many characters, you can just keep going."

However, the star added that conflicting schedules of the cast could have an impact - so we'll have to wait and see whether we'll be seeing more of Greg, Frank and the gang. We will of course continue to update this page; so do check back here for all the latest news.

The Outlaws season 3 potential release date

The first two seasons of the Outlaws were filmed back-to-back, due to the fact that the first outing was initially delayed due to COVID restrictions back in 2020. With such a quick turnaround once the team were able to get back to work, we've been lucky enough to be treated to season 2 just months after the show debuted, with the current run airing from 5th June 2022.

With the BBC yet to announce the commissioning of a third outing, though, there may be a while to wait for news of a potential release date. Let's hope there's good news ahead!

The Outlaws season 3 plot

Christopher Walken in The Outlaws BBC

As above, possible plot routes are unconfirmed; but based on Merchant's words and the way the finale ends we know there is plenty more to explore for the characters of The Outlaws.

Greg impulsively quit his job and took the plunge with a date, while Gabby (Eleanor Tomlinson) went to a support group in an effort to get clean from drugs. Fans will no doubt be intrigued to see where the show could take them next.

Meanwhile. Walken's Frank sadly walked away from his loved ones when his daughter asked him to leave, lying to his grandson that this was his choice. Can that really be the last we'll see of him? We hope not!

The Outlaws season 3 cast

Eleanor Tomlinson in The Outlaws season 2 BBC

Merchant has said that initially he thought about relocating The Outlaws in prospective future seasons, with a new group of characters. "I always imagined that we'd do two series and then you could refresh it with a new set of offenders in another town," he explained.

However, the actor found that the current characters have more to give, so the hope is to see the entire cast back on board should The Outlaws get the green light to return. As well as Walken, Merchant and Tomlinson, this would include Darren Boyd as John Halloran, who revealed he was suing his father and former boss for unfair dismissal at the end of season 2.

Also on the list would be Dolly Wells who plays Frank's daughter Margaret, Rhianne Barreto (Rani), Gamba Cole (Christian/Ben) and Clare Perkins (Myrna).

The Outlaws is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, with season 2 also airing on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

