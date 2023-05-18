The series follows two close friends – Lana (Lawrie) and Kitty ( The Outlaws ' Rhianne Barreto) – on the run from a traumatic incident, which is a mystery to us at the start of the show.

No Escape star Abigail Lawrie has teased what viewers can expect from the "very dark" tropical thriller, which arrives on Paramount Plus today.

The women have managed to flee thousands of miles from their home in the UK to a partying lifestyle in Thailand when the past begins to catch up – forcing them to take refuge on a yacht called The Blue.

Its Australian owners and their friends are welcoming at first, but it isn't long before the group hits choppy waters.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lawrie told RadioTimes.com: "They end up on this boat which initially seems completely idyllic and the perfect solution to our problems. 'We’ll get on this boat with all these interesting people and just sail and forget everything'.

"But soon enough, lots of secrets start to come to the surface – and lots of people aren't who they say they are. It gets very dark as the series goes on."

Read more:

She continued: "And Lana and Kitty’s friendship also goes through a lot of twists and turns. I think they’re, for the first time in their lives, not understanding one another in this environment. And chaos just erupts, really."

The trailer for No Escape offers a glimpse at what's in store, while also showing off the stunning scenery of the show, which was filmed on location in Phuket, Krabi and Bangkok.

Lawrie added: "I didn't really expect it to be shot on location, I kind of assumed before we went out that it was going to be filmed mostly in a studio. But I think it really pays off.

"From what I've seen of the show, you can't really fake that scenery."

No Escape is based on a novel by Lucy Clarke titled The Blue and also stars Jay Ryan (Top of the Lake), Sean Keenan (The Power of the Dog), Narayan David Hecter (DI Ray), Colette Dalal Tchantcho (Dangerous Liaisons) and Elmo Anton Stratz (The Social Experiment).

No Escape is available to stream on Paramount Plus – sign up today. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.