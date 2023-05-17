In one of the images we see Iain De Caestecker's Arthur Pendragon meeting with Nathaniel Martello-White's Merlin, while another shows him with Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere and Emily John as Ceinwyn.

The highly anticipated adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series The Winter King is coming to ITVX later this year, and we now have our first look at the stars in their roles.

A third image introduces us to Eddie Marsan's Uther, while another shows Ellie James as Nimue and Stuart Campbell as Derfel.

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur, Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere and Emily John as Ceinwyn in The Winter King. Simon Ridgway/ITV

The series has already been filmed in Wales and the west country, with Peaky Blinders director Otto Bathurst behind the camera as lead director, alongside Toby Leslie.

As well as the stars seen in the images, the series also features in its cast Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie) as Owain, Valene Kane (Gangs of London) as Morgan and Simon Merrells (Good Omens) as Gundleus.

It is set in the fifth century in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, and follows Arthur as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur and Eddie Marsan as Uther in The Winter King. Simon Ridgway/ITV

Alexander Dreymon, who played Uhtred of Bebbanburg in another Cornwell adaptation The Last Kingdom, based on The Saxon Stories, previously told RadioTimes.com what his advice would be for the cast of The Winter King.

"I would say, if there's any chance for him to meet with and hang out with Bernard Cornwell, I would jump on that chance.

Ellie James as Nimue and Stuart Campbell as Derfel in The Winter King. Simon Ridgway/ITV

"First of all, he's such a wonderful man and great fun to hang out with, but he's [also] such a wealth of resources. And to build your character, it is such a luxury to have him in your corner."

The Winter King will be released on ITVX.

