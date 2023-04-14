The two-hour swan-song picks up long after the events of The Last Kingdom season 5, with King Edward dead from the start and a power vacuum left in his place. Feuding half-brothers Aethelstan (Harry Gilby) and Aelfweard (Ewan Horrocks) begin rallying their troops for war, while the latest in a long line of Viking warlords hopes to take advantage of the chaos. As always, Uhtred finds himself at the centre of everything, with the dream of a united England resting on his shoulders.

For decades, creatives have been attempting to adapt successful television shows into feature films. It's an endeavour that hasn't proven particularly fruitful overall, with most efforts losing something in the transition from one medium to another. Sadly, The Last Kingdom is no exception. While fans of formidable hero Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) will get a kick out of seeing him for the final time, Seven Kings Must Die falls short of the show at its best.

On paper, it reads like business as usual for Dreymon's long-suffering warrior. But the shorter runtime of the feature format – reducing the usual 10-hour story to less than two – chips away at what is possible to include. While The Last Kingdom has always chronicled early British history, there has also been a soapier aspect to the series. Friends and foes have flitted in and out of the saga over time, their relationships evolving radically as they did so.

But the tight runtime and narrative jump forward has seen the roster gutted, with favourites like Aelswith (Eliza Butterworth), Eadith (Stefanie Martini) and Stiorra (Ruby Hartley) unceremoniously dropped.

Not to say that every franchise needs excessive Star Wars-style fan service – although a few cameos wouldn't have done any harm – but the lack of history between Uhtred and the characters in Seven Kings does detract from the drama. Those who are brought back, including Finan (Mark Rowley) and Sihtric (Arnas Fedaravičius), feel like set dressing with so few moments of consequence in the story.

First and foremost, this is a parenting drama, with the dynamic between Aethelstan and Uhtred being the main focus. It has some compelling moments, particularly as the young heir finds himself torn between his surrogate father and influential adviser, Ingilmundr, played by Laurie Davidson (The Sandman). But the runtime proves a hindrance here too as there isn't an opportunity to let things simmer, which results in certain character beats feeling rather abrupt.

Mark Rowley as Finan, Arnas Fedaravičius as Sihtric and Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred in Seven Kings Must Die. Carnival/Netflix

Meanwhile, secondary villain Anlaf (Pekka Strang) fails to distinguish himself from the Vikings who have come before. A fleeting reference to his rumoured cannibalism and an underdeveloped relationship with his bloodthirsty daughter (Ingrid García-Jonsson) aren't enough to keep him in our memory past the credits rolling. The seven kings referenced in the title are equally forgettable, with their miniature roles diminishing the weight of the ominous prophecy foretold to Uhtred.

Everything comes to a head at the Battle of Brunanburh; a decisive moment in the road towards England's formation, which is ambitiously brought to life here. The Last Kingdom has never had the bottomless budget of The Rings of Power, but has always succeeded in making its money go far.

That said, the battle becomes so chaotic at its apex that it can be hard to follow what's going on. Perhaps that's intentional, but it's a shame that any fight choreography gets lost in the screaming hordes and clattering of swords.

With series writer Martha Hillier and director Ed Bazalgette onboard, Seven Kings Must Die succeeds in looking and sounding much like an episode of The Last Kingdom. But the feature-length special lacks the time to sufficiently dig into its complex characters and events, which would undoubtedly have been better served by a full sixth season.

As it stands, this is an epilogue that effectively pays tribute to Dreymon's tenure as Uhtred, but sadly, isn't fit for a king.

Seven Kings Must Die is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 14th April 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

