The Winter King adds Outlander and Chernobyl stars to round out cast

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles, The Winter King is set to be another smash hit of a fantasy series.

The series will follow Pendragon as he goes from being the exiled bastard son of King Uther to legendary warrior and leader.

Now, further cast members have been announced, with new additions joining the previously revealed stellar cast of Eddie Marsan as High King Uther, Ellie James as Nimueh, and Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin.

The new cast includes Jordan Alexandra (Mammals) who will star as Guinevere, the “exacting, beautiful and ambitious exiled-Princess of Henis Wyren”. Steven Elder (A Spy Among Friends) joins the cast as Bishop Bedwin, the “deeply kind and affable Bishop of Dumnonia”.

Andrew Gower (Outlander) will play Sansum, Bishop Bedwin’s fanatical novice, who holds great sway over the Christians of Britain, while Aneirin Hughes (Keeping Faith) stars as Gorfydd, the ruthless leader of Powys, a traditional enemy of Dumnonia.

Emily John (My Policeman) joins the cast as Ceinwyn, the sought-after princess of Powys, Tatjana Nardone (Devils) as Ladwys, a wild pagan, warrior, and rebellious lover to Gundleus, and Ken Nwosu (Killing Eve) as Sagramor, a fearsome warrior who is Arthur’s friend and brother in arms.

Billy Postlethwaite (Chernobyl) rounds out the new cast announcements as Cadwys, a shrewd and wily warrior-king with a dedicated tribe.

While we don’t yet have a confirmed release date for the new series, we do know that filming has wrapped on The Winter King. Could we be getting a late 2023 release? We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Winter King will be released on ITVX. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Fantasy hub or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

