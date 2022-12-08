Working together for the first time in this series are Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, who are playing real-life intelligent agents Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby respectively.

TV fans have long been anticipating the arrival of new espionage drama A Spy Among Friends , not least because of its stellar cast.

In the series as in real life, Elliott discovers that his friends Philby has in fact been a double agent for the Soviet Union all this time.

With the series available to watch now, viewers may be wondering just how they can access the episodes. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch A Spy Among Friends.

How to watch A Spy Among Friends

Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott in A Spy Among Friends. ITVX

A Spy Among Friends is available to watch for free now on ITV's new streaming service ITVX. All six episodes are available now and you can visit the site here.

If you want to check out what the series is all about, you can find an exclusive clip from the drama here, while you can also read about how the late Helen McCrory influenced the show here.

Is A Spy Among Friends on Netflix?

Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce in A Spy Among Friends ITVX

No, A Spy Among Friends is not available on Netflix. The series is an ITVX exclusive, meaning the six episodes are currently only streaming on that platform in the UK.

The series is expected to get a linear run on ITV1 in the future, but there will likely be quite a wait before that happens. An international roll-out plan for the series has not yet been announced.

What is ITVX?

Anna Maxwell Martin as Lily Thomas in A Spy Among Friends. ITVX

ITVX is the brand-new streaming service from ITV, replacing ITV Hub and including 9,000 hours of free TV content.

The broadcaster has announced a host of flagship dramas and other shows which will launch exclusively on the platform. Aside from A Spy Among Friends there are also series such as Tell Me Everything, Litvinenko and Nolly.

Once each of these shows have launched, with at least one launching every week, they will then be available for at least six months before they debut on ITV linear channels.

The service is entirely free with adverts, but ITV is also offering a premium service which costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. Not only will this mean shows and films stream without ads, but you can also gain access to additional shows and boxsets from BritBox's library.

All six episodes of A Spy Among Friends are streaming on ITVX now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or find out what's on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

