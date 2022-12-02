The ambitious new service will be the home of exclusive new shows, including upcoming dramas like A Spy Among Friends , starring Damien Lewis and Guy Pearce, and Without Sin starring Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure, which will eventually air on ITV’s linear channels six months down the line.

New to the streaming game is ITVX , which is set to launch on 8th December, replacing the broadcaster’s previous platform, the ITV Hub.

There are plenty more exciting launches planned for 2023, with ITV claiming that the service will debut at least one flagship show a week going forward.

And if that doesn’t seem like enough telly for you to get stuck into, there’s plenty more on offer. ITVX will be home to over 10,000 hours of content, including drama series from the broadcaster’s back catalogue, documentaries and hundreds of blockbusters.

But where does BritBox, the ITV-backed streaming platform which spotlights classic British series and movies, fit into these grand plans? Here’s what we know so far.

How do you watch BritBox on ITVX?

BritBox Pickaxe Foundry

As part of the new ITVX service, you can opt to subscribe to ITVX Premium, which will give you access to yet more series - including all the content currently available on BritBox.

The service, which costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year, also allows you to watch ITVX content without adverts, and to download and stream content on the go (so Premium subscribers will be able to settle down with an ITV box set on a long train journey, for example).

If you fancy testing it out before you make an investment, ITVX are currently offering a free seven-day trial.

"You will be able to see all the BritBox content on ITVX if you have an ITVX Premium subscription," ITV has confirmed.

However, if you’re already a BritBox subscriber, you won’t be able to use your login to access the benefits of ITVX Premium. "You won’t be able to watch [BritBox content] on ITVX using your BritBox subscription or account details," a help page for the service explains.

Standalone BritBox subscriptions will continue to be available as an additional subscription on Amazon Prime Video.

How can I get ITVX?

The official launch date for the service is 8th December, but ITVX has already been rolled out on a range of devices, including Samsung Smart TVs dating from 2016 onwards, Roku streaming players and NOW smart sticks and boxes.

Other devices and models should update from ITV Hub to ITVX by 8th December, and you can also explore the new platform by heading to itv.com to get to grips with the web browser version.

What shows are coming to ITVX?

Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce in A Spy Among Friends. ITVX

The platform will make its debut on 8th December with an impressive slate of new dramas, including A Spy Among Friends, teen coming-of-age series Tell Me Everything, period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton and the feature-length finale of Plebs.

The following week will see the launch of David Tennant-led thriller Litvinenko on 15th December, then on 22nd December much-anticipated family saga Riches (which has already garnered comparisons with Succession) will premiere, along with McClure’s psychological thriller Without Sin.

Russell T. Davies’ latest project Nolly, which stars Helena Bonham Carter as Crossroads actress Noele Gordon, is expected to launch on ITVX early in 2023.

