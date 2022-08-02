Among the new shows to hit our screens on the platform is the spy thriller A Spy Among Friends.

A whole host of new dramas are on the way with the launch of ITV streaming service ITVX .

The series comes from the producers of Homeland and even stars Damian Lewis in one of the lead roles with the actor also serving as a producer.

Guy Pearce is also acting opposite Lewis as the co-lead, portraying an infamous defector from the British intelligence services during the Cold War.

So, just what is the series about and when can we expect it on our screens?

A Spy Among Friends release date speculation

A Spy Among Friends will be released on ITVX in autumn 2022.

The series was first reported to be in development in 2020 and had been tentatively expected to be released last year, however, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic no doubt led to some delays.

The drama will consist of six episodes.

A Spy Among Friends cast

The following main cast members have been confirmed for A Spy Among Friends.

Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott

Guy Pearce as Kim Philby

Anna Maxwell Martin

Stephen Kunken

Adrian Edmondson

Guy Pearce, who recently returned to his roots for the Neighbours finale as character Mike Young, will star as the notorious British intelligence officer and KGB double agent, Kim Philby.

Damian Lewis stars in A Spy Among Friends ITV

Meanwhile, Homeland star Damian Lewis - who also produces on the series - will star as Philby's friend and fellow intelligence officer, Nicholas Elliott.

Other confirmed cast members include Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin, Billions actor Simon Kunken, and The Pact star Adrian Edmondson.

What is A Spy Among Friends about?

The official press release for A Spy Among Friends notes: "The six-episode series dramatises the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends.

"Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. This is a story of intimate duplicity; of loyalty, trust and treachery.

"Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence."

The series is based on the book of the same name by Ben Macintyre and has been described as an espionage thriller.

A Spy Among Friends arrives on ITVX later this year.

