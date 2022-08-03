Without Sin is a gritty drama that reunites This Is England veterans Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris in a Nottingham-set drama from writer Frances Poletti.

A dark new psychological thriller is coming to our screens thanks to the upcoming streaming service ITVX.

It follows a grieving mother who confronts the man imprisoned for murdering her teenage daughter but is left astounded by new revelations as she reconnects with her past.

So, just when can viewers expect to watch Without Sin and what else does the series tackle?

Without Sin release date speculation

Without Sin will be released on ITVX in Autumn 2022.

The series was first announced in October 2021 and will consist of four episodes.

Without Sin was created by Nottingham-born writer Frances Poletti (Charlie Says, Miss Todd) who wrote the series for McClure and Harris, the former of whom co-produced the series with her and Jonny Owens's production company, Build Your Own Films.

Polly Hill, ITV’s Head of Drama, commented at the time: "Without Sin is a brilliantly compelling story while carefully dealing with a mother’s grief at the loss of her daughter. It’s hard to believe this is Frances’ first drama series commission.

"Vicky and Johnny as Stella and Charles will be addictive viewing. I’m delighted to be working with BYO Films and Left Bank Pictures to bring this to ITV next year."

Without Sin cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for Without Sin.

Vicky McClure as Stella Tomlinson

Johnny Harris as Charles Stone

Dorothy Atkinson as Jessie Cole

Line of Duty mainstay McClure will star as grieving mother Stella Tomlinson who ends up having a showdown with the man she believes murdered her daughter.

Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris at the British Independent Film Awards 2017

On acting and co-producing the drama, McClure commented: "We are absolutely delighted that a hugely successful company such as Left Bank Pictures wanted to work with us, sharing the same beliefs with BYO’s vision to create equality of opportunity.

"I am also thrilled to be working once again with my good friend, and one of the UK’s finest actors, Johnny Harris, along with members of Nottingham’s The Television Workshop. To be filming in my home town is a dream come true."

Harris plays the role of the apparent murderer, Charles Stone, and actress Dorothy Atkinson stars as Stella's mother, Jessie Cole.

What is Without Sin about?

The series follows grieving mother Stella Tomlinson as she recovers from the death of her 14-year-old daughter Maisy who she found dead in her home with the hooded and bloodied figure of Charles Stone standing over her.

The official plot synopsis reads: "The Nottingham-based drama focuses upon Stella’s life three years on from the death of her teenage daughter and how she is still hostage to her grief.

"The loss of her beloved only child has created deep divisions in her life, as she struggles on a daily basis to come to terms with this. Wracked with guilt and remorse at the events of that night, she chooses to live a nocturnal existence as an Uber driver. She is estranged from husband Paul, who still lives in the family home.

"When contacted by Restorative Justice, and in an attempt to move on, Stella and Paul reunite to listen to a taped recording of Charles, who they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering their daughter.

"Following this development, Stella returns to her roots in the Millfields estate. Surrounding herself with the people she trusts and holds dear, her mother Jessie and best friend Remy, she decides to take things with Charles one step further.

"Stella agrees to visit the prison alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator and come face to face with her daughter’s killer. But nothing could prepare her for what Charles has to say next…"

This definitely sounds like a drama full of twists and turns!

Without Sin is released on ITVX later this year.

