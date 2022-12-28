In the new four-part series, McClure stars as grieving mother, Stella Tomlinson, whose teenage daughter Maisy is found dead in her home with a hooded figure looming over her.

Set in Nottingham, ITV's Without Sin sees Vicky McClure take on a very different role to the ones that many viewers know and love her for.

The drama explores her search for answers and resolution as she is faced with confronting the grief that has wracked her life and attempts to move on through her momentous loss.

Aside from being an incredibly moving series, Without Sin also boasts a cast of familiar faces. Aside from McClure leading the cast, read on to find out more about who will star in the new ITV series.

Without Sin cast

Vicky McClure plays Stella Tomlinson

Pictured: VICKY MCCLURE as Stella Tomlinson. ITV

Who is Stella Tomlinson? At the centre of this drama, Stella is a grieving mother who is mourning the loss of her 14-year-old daughter Maisy. The series picks up three years after the tragedy as she is struggling to rebuild her life and attempt to move on.

Stella is not only struggling with grief, but is also having to reckon with the deep divisions that are now present in her life. When contacted by Restorative Justice, though, Tomlinson and her estranged husband Paul come together to view a taped recording of Charles who appears to be atoning for his crime against their daughter. But nothing can prepare her for what Charles reveals...

What else has Vicky McClure been in? An acclaimed British actress, McClure has been in a variety of some of the country's most beloved series. She has most notably starred as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, but has also been in prominent roles as Lol Jenkins in This Is England, Lana Washington in Trigger Point and Nicola in I Am Nicola.

Johnny Harris plays Charles Stone

JOHNNY HARRIS as Charles Stone and ALAN WILLIAMS as Eric Stone. ITV

Who is Charles Stone? The hooded, bloodied figure that was found standing over the dead body of Maisy, Charles has been imprisoned for her murder.

Now, he seems to be on a journey of acceptance and tapes a recording for Maisy's parents, who believe that the footage will contain Charles' apologies.

What else has Johnny Harris been in? Interestingly, McClure and Harris are reuniting on screen for this drama after having appeared in This Is England '86 together back in 2010, for which he earned a BAFTA TV nomination.

Harris has also starred as Scrooge in the BBC adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel, as well as playing the role of Charlie Rowley in the critically acclaimed series, The Salisbury Poisonings.

Dorothy Atkinson plays Jessie Cole

DOROTHY ATKINSON as Jessie Cole. ITV

Who is Jessie Cole? Stella's mother and one of the only people that Stella trusts and holds dear.

What else has Dorothy Atkinson been in? Many viewers will likely recognise Atkinson from Call the Midwife, where she starred as Jane Sutton. Most recently, though, Atkinson appeared in the second season of All Creatures Great and Small as Diana Brompton.

Perry Fitzpatrick plays Paul Tomlinson

PERRY FITZPATRICK as Paul Tomlinson. ITV

Who is Paul Tomlinson? Stella's ex-husband who has been estranged from his former wife since the death of their daughter. He remains living in their old family home but now does so with his new girlfriend, Meera.

What else has Perry Fitzpatrick been in? Yet another This Is England alumni, Fitzpatrick also starred in This Is England '86 alongside McClure and Harris.

He also starred as DS Chris Lomax in the latest season of Line of Duty, as well as playing the role of Rory Sparrow in Sherwood and Craig in Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers.

Andrea Lowe plays Bobbi Carter

ANDREA LOWE as Bobbi Carter. ITV

Who is Bobbi Carter? A Restorative Justice Mediator and one of the only people that Stella agrees to go to the prison alongside to face her daughter's killer.

What else has Andrea Lowe been in? Lowe most recently has starred in BBC hit drama Sherwood as DI Taylor, but is also well known for her role as DS Annie Cabbot in DCI Banks.

Krupa Pattani plays Meera Chopra

KRUPA PATTANI as Meera Chopra. ITV

Who is Meera Chopra? Meera is the girlfriend of Stella's ex-husband Paul.

What else has Krupa Pattani been in? Pattani has starred in a variety of roles in series such as Citizen Khan, Coconut and Hollyoaks.

Elsewhere, the cast is rounded out by Elise Ackerman playing Cleo Dale, Alan Williams as Eric Stone, James Burrows as Karl McKeller and Callum Fuller as Jamal Aboushi.

Without Sin will be released on ITVX on 28th December. Episodes will air on ITV at a later date. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

