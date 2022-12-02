Set in Nottingham, the series reunites the actress with her This Is England '86 co-star Johnny Harris.

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is taking on a very different role to that of DI Kate Fleming in Without Sin , which is coming soon to ITV's new streaming platform ITVX.

The psychological thriller sees McClure playing the grieving mother of a murdered teenage girl, who confronts the man imprisoned for the murder but is astounded when new revelations emerge.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at a showcase for ITVX, McClure highlighted the contrast between Without Sin and her recent roles.

"It's very different to the action-packed shows that I've been doing," she said. "It was a nice change.

"It was much more emotive in the way that it was at a much slower pace – and the drama was elsewhere. It was very different but that's what I like to do, mix it up."

Johnny Harris as Charles Stone in Without Sin. ITVX

On the subject of reuniting with Harris for the new drama, McClure continued: "I got to work with my best mate.

"Me and Johnny have always and always will have this weird imposter syndrome where we remember doing This Is England '86 together and going, ‘I wonder if I'll be able to afford to buy my own house one day – wonder if we’ll get another job.’

"So the fact that we're here with our own ITV show is quite surreal."

Sadly, for those hoping for further details about the potential future of Line of Duty, the Kate Fleming star couldn't give much away.

"We'd love to [do more episodes] and there's always chatter about it," she confirmed. "But nothing to report, I’m afraid."

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Without Sin will be released on ITVX on 28th December. Episodes will air on ITV at a later date. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

