Host Susanna Reid asked the actor whether AC-12 would return to our screens, to which Dunbar replied: "Well yes, we really hope so. I mean everyone is kind of gunning for it, so yeah. I'm sure the public want it."

Fans of Line of Duty could be in for some good news in the near future. Star Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings on Jed Mercurio's hit BBC drama, appeared to give some hope for a season 7 during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

He added: "So we're keeping our fingers crossed. Within the next few weeks or couple of months we might hear something, so that will be good."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dunbar couldn't specify whether the next Line of Duty instalment, should it be confirmed, would be a full season or a one-off episode, stating it would be creator Mercurio's choice - but he added that there were plenty of places the story could go.

"The story can continue, put it that way. In terms of the story finishing, I think it was a really interesting ending," he said.

Previously, the actor had told Radio Times magazine that he didn't believe Buckells was 'H'.

Line of Duty's 'H' twist. BBC

"Yes! He’s not ‘H’," he said, before adding: "We just got the guy we could actually pin a charge on. We didn’t get ‘H’, we got Buckells, the patsy.

"There’s a scene when we look at each other and think: ‘Really? This t**t?’ He’s a distraction."

We'll have to wait and see if there will be more Line of Duty to find out for sure.

Read more:

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.