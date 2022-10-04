Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar hints at date for season 7 announcement
We might not have to wait long to find out whether AC-12 will be back on our screens, and when.
Fans of Line of Duty could be in for some good news in the near future. Star Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings on Jed Mercurio's hit BBC drama, appeared to give some hope for a season 7 during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.
Host Susanna Reid asked the actor whether AC-12 would return to our screens, to which Dunbar replied: "Well yes, we really hope so. I mean everyone is kind of gunning for it, so yeah. I'm sure the public want it."
He added: "So we're keeping our fingers crossed. Within the next few weeks or couple of months we might hear something, so that will be good."
Dunbar couldn't specify whether the next Line of Duty instalment, should it be confirmed, would be a full season or a one-off episode, stating it would be creator Mercurio's choice - but he added that there were plenty of places the story could go.
"The story can continue, put it that way. In terms of the story finishing, I think it was a really interesting ending," he said.
Previously, the actor had told Radio Times magazine that he didn't believe Buckells was 'H'.
"Yes! He’s not ‘H’," he said, before adding: "We just got the guy we could actually pin a charge on. We didn’t get ‘H’, we got Buckells, the patsy.
"There’s a scene when we look at each other and think: ‘Really? This t**t?’ He’s a distraction."
We'll have to wait and see if there will be more Line of Duty to find out for sure.
