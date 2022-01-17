Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure says “we’re all game” for season 7 return

Mercurio has previously said there were “no plans” to continue AC-12’s story, though the series’ record-breaking ratings and its keen cast might convince him otherwise.

Despite an overwhelming appetite from viewers for more, it’s unclear at this stage if Line of Duty will return for another season following that season 6 finale.

Adrian Dunbar, aka AC-12’s ‘gaffer’ Ted Hastings, recently hinted that the H drama might not be entirely wrapped up. And now, Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) has revealed the cast is “game” for another season.

Speaking to The Guardian, McClure stressed “there’s no word” about a seventh season as yet. However, she went on to say that “should [another season] happen, we’re all game”.

The Trigger Point star added: “I’ll just stick with the guys. I think when it comes to a close, it will be a natural close for us all. And we’re very close with Jed, so it’s not a business transaction, do you know what I mean? This isn’t business, this is our lives and we’ve all created careers from it, and we’ve all got a lot out of it.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

McClure also said that she “can’t imagine” her life without co-stars Dunbar and Martin Compston (who plays Steve Arnott). “It’s like, well, at least I get to be with my mates for four months of the year,” she explained.

Despite season 6 potentially not being Line of Duty’s last, McClure did acknowledge that it would come to an end eventually.

She explained: “But, you know, everything comes to an end, and everything’s got a shelf life. So when that natural end is, is when it is. I’m just loyal to that. I can’t see me going, ‘I’m done, I’ve got a better job, I’m off,’ because what’s better than Line of Duty?”

Advertisement

Vicky McClure returns in Trigger Point on ITV on Sunday 23rd January at 9pm, while Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.