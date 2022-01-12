Trigger Point air date confirmed for Vicky McClure ITV thriller
We don't have long to wait before the explosive crime drama arrives on our screens.
Vicky McClure’s latest crime drama Trigger Point finally has a release date, and we won’t have to wait long to see the Line of Duty star back on our screens.
The explosive series is set to begin on Sunday 23rd January at 9pm on ITV. It stars McClure as an ex-military bomb disposal operative (referred to as an Expo) named Lana Washington. She is joined by Life’s Adrian Lester, who plays her colleague Joel Nutkins, while Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio produces.
And though there are obvious similarities with the BBC’s hugely successful Line of Duty, Mercurio told RadioTimes.com that the two shows are “very different”.
He explained: “We’re very proud of our collaboration on Line of Duty, and obviously thrilled with the way in which that series has connected with such a large audience. But I think that the audience [of Trigger Point] will realise that this is a very different piece of work.”
The show’s writer Daniel Brierly also confirmed that he had actually written the role with McClure in mind, saying: “I think [from] the roles she’s done in the past, she has that perfect blend of courage and determination and vulnerability – that was Lana for me, and obviously Adrian’s a national treasure, so when you get them involved, it’s perfect.”
Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to see the pair on our screens.
