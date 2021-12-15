Jed Mercurio says Trigger Point is “very different piece of work” to Line of Duty

Jed Mercurio has said that Trigger Point, the new ITV thriller produced by Mercurio’s HTM Television, is “very different” from his hit BBC police procedural Line of Duty.

Speaking at a press event attended by RadioTimes.com, Mercurio said “it’s great” if viewers who “love Vicky [McClure] from Line of Duty” tune in to see her in Trigger Point, but stressed that the latter series is its own beast.

“We’re very proud of our collaboration on Line of Duty, and obviously thrilled with the way in which that series has connected with such a large audience. But I think that the audience [of Trigger Point] will realise that this is a very different piece of work.”

He continued: “You know, it’s great if people come to [Trigger Point] because they love Vicky from Line of Duty, and they want to see her in this particular role. So that would be lovely if it gives the show more attention.”

McClure, who plays Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the Line of Duty cast, will take on the role of an ex-military bomb disposal operative (otherwise known as an ‘Expo’) in the “nail-biting” upcoming six-part thriller.

Her character, Lana Washington, shares a close bond with colleague and fellow ‘Expo’ Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester), whom she befriended when both were serving in Afghanistan.

The show promises to give viewers an insight into counter-terrorism policing and “the officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger”, according to the ITV synopsis.

Trigger Point will air on ITV in 2022. See what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

