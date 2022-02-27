The series finale wraps up the main story rather neatly, but producer Jed Mercurio ( Line of Duty ) and writer Daniel Brierley have made it clear that they see this as just the beginning - and ITV have agreed, recommissioning the series for another outing.

Viewers were able to breath a collective sigh of relief as Trigger Point episode six aired on ITV, bringing an end to weeks of nail-biting tension as explosives officer Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) faced off with a cunning terror cell.

This initial run of episodes proved to be nothing less than harrowing for Lana, who suffered multiple devastating personal losses and battled guilt over members of the public that she was unable to save.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Brierley discussed how the psychological impact of these traumas would be a key focus of a potential second season.

Will there be a Trigger Point season 2?

Yes! Trigger Point will return for a second season, as confirmed by ITV.

Ahead of the show's premiere, producer Jed Mercurio said that the series was set up to be a "returner", while writer Daniel Brierley told RadioTimes.com that there is a "whole world of ideas" for where to take the story next.

He added: "We'll see what ITV thinks. The ball is in their court, so to speak."

As for when it's being released, ITV have promised the series will come out in 2023. We'll keep this page updated when we know more.

Who is in the Trigger Point season 2 cast?

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure will be back to lead the cast as Met Police explosives officer Lana Washington. As for what she will be tackling in season 2, that's yet to be established.

We could also see a return for trusted squad member and secret handshake partner Danny (Eric Shango), as well as colleague-turned-secret lover Thom Youngblood (Mark Stanley).

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Brierley also expressed interest in bringing back John Hudson (Kris Hitchen), one of the first season's antagonists, for a redemption arc in a potential follow-up.

He said: "I feel like John and Kris – the actor and the character – they've got so much more to give us. Potentially, he could come back in future things, I think there's certainly stories to tell."

Trigger Point wasn't afraid to kill off key characters, with explosives officer Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester), misled youth Billy Washington (Ewan Mitchell) and bomber Karl Maguire (Warren Brown) all meeting a grisly end in the first six episodes.

For this reason, we don't expect any of the above to have roles in a possible season two, as the show has not utilised flashbacks as a plot device thus far and that's about the only way they could return.

What could happen in Trigger Point season 2?

Presumably, the main storyline of a potential Trigger Point season 2 would focus on another terror campaign gripping London, but it's unclear at this stage whether the culprits would be English Flag or a different extremist group.

In addition, Brierley has said that he wishes to delve deeper into the complex psychology that underpins Lana Washington's impressive ability to keep going in the face of terrible loss and insurmountable odds.

"I think Lana is resilient and she's tough as nails, and that's part of her charm, but [the trauma] can't help but have an effect and that was really interesting," said Brierley.

"And if we get any future series, we want to really push into that character and see is it good to examine these things? Or is the best way around this to kind of keep living with them?

He added: "It's such an interesting subject to deal with because the instinct for Lana would be that she should get help and she should talk. But her worry would be that if she talks, if she kind of gives into the doubt and the fear inside of her, that she's going to lose her effectiveness… That's how she feels, but maybe there's another way around."

Is there a Trigger Point season 2 trailer?

Slow down! Trigger Point has just been confirmed, so needless to say there's no trailer right now – and won't be for some time.

