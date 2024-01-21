The first season saw Lana's lover, Karl Maguire (Warren Brown), exposed as the architect behind a bombing campaign that claimed the life of her younger brother, Billy (House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell) and numerous other innocents.

However, the sinister forces at work in season 2 are even more dangerous and "complex".

McClure explained: "It’s not the same one man band that we dealt with last time – it’s a much bigger game being played and the Met and expos find themselves in a long running cat and mouse game, they’re being sent in circles.

"It’s tense and frustrating and we’ve definitely got more explosives than last year."

Natalie Simpson stars in Trigger Point season 2. HTM Productions for ITV

Trigger Point fans will remember that the first season opened with the shocking death of Lana's expo partner Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester), with more devastating losses seemingly planned for the next chapter.

Natalie Simpson, who joins the Trigger Point cast as DS Helen Morgan, teased: "There is a huge amount of drama in every episode and there is a lot of death – do not get attached to anyone at all!"

She went on to detail more about her brand new character, who is caught up in a love triangle also involving Lana and her ex-boyfriend DI Thom Youngblood (Mark Stanley).

"Helen is quite a straightforward person, what you see is what you get," said Simpson. "She’s very professional, very ambitious in her job and she takes things very seriously both in and out of work.

"She likes to get on with people, so it’s an interesting dynamic that you have between her and Lana, because Lana isn’t trying to please anyone at all, she is just doing what she thinks is right. Whereas Helen does try to please everyone and ends up getting in situations where she can’t do it all."

Trigger Point co-star Nabil Elouahabi, who plays expo squad leader Hass Rahim, also alluded to the deadly new threat in season 2, warning of a "heavy price" for his team.

Nabil Elouahabi stars in Trigger Point season 2 HTM Productions for ITV

He explained: "The team is up against a very shrewd terrorist group, who are intent on disorientating us, and they actually do. The fight comes at a heavy price for our side, but it also firms up our resolve and brings us even tighter together.

"It’s going to be brilliant to watch, with lots of action, but equally lots of lovely quiet moments of characters just talking and sharing what's going on for them before going back out into the fray."

Elouahabi added: "I've given Hass a backstory, which doesn't really appear in the show. I’ve decided he got burnt in a relationship in the past and doesn't really trust people, so he is quite closed off and just throws himself into his work.

"That works for me – I felt I had to create that life for Hass so that I’m always arriving at each scene playing a full person, not just a bomb disposal guy."

