"Myself and Mark have a very complicated relationship, and when we go into the next series there's a lot to play on with that," she revealed.

Asked by host Alex Jones if the series would "unravel a bit of that", McClure responded simply: "Oh yeah."

For his part, Stanley said: "When the second series starts, Vicky's been away actually. Lana's been away in Estonia, dealing with IEDs and training in that aspect.

"And I'm still for SO15 and our relationship has got a lot of unanswered questions and seeing each other isn't necessarily what we expect."

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point season 2. HTM Productions for ITV

McClure went on to explain that the fact that they lost a lot of characters in the first season naturally took an emotional toll on both Lana and Thom, from which they were still trying to recover.

"So the fallback on that and seeing Lana and everybody... and the repercussions of it, you know, we really wanted to honour that this series and make sure that the reality of what that must be like is thought out.

"And there needs to be a break, so Lana effectively has a break and then comes back and, you know, things have changed."

"Yeah, she messes things up!" Stanley interjected, only for McClure to counter that it was actually Thom who messes things up.

You'll have to tune into the new series to find out which one of them is telling the truth...

Trigger Point season 2 will begin on Sunday 28th January 2024 at 9pm on ITV1. Season 1 is available to stream on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

