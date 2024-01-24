Vicky McClure: Trigger Point unravels "complicated relationship" in season 2
It looks like Lana and Thom's relationship is going to come under the microscope in the new run.
Vicky McClure has teased that the second season of Trigger Point will delve deeper into her character Lana Washington's relationship with Mark Stanley's Thom Youngblood – with whom she had a secret relationship in season one.
The show returns to ITV1 after an almost two-year gap this weekend, and speaking during an appearance on The One Show last night (Tuesday 23rd January) the Line of Duty star teased what fans can expect this time around.
"Myself and Mark have a very complicated relationship, and when we go into the next series there's a lot to play on with that," she revealed.
Asked by host Alex Jones if the series would "unravel a bit of that", McClure responded simply: "Oh yeah."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
For his part, Stanley said: "When the second series starts, Vicky's been away actually. Lana's been away in Estonia, dealing with IEDs and training in that aspect.
More like this
"And I'm still for SO15 and our relationship has got a lot of unanswered questions and seeing each other isn't necessarily what we expect."
McClure went on to explain that the fact that they lost a lot of characters in the first season naturally took an emotional toll on both Lana and Thom, from which they were still trying to recover.
"So the fallback on that and seeing Lana and everybody... and the repercussions of it, you know, we really wanted to honour that this series and make sure that the reality of what that must be like is thought out.
Read more:
- Trigger Point stars on “lots of death” in season 2: ‘Don’t get attached'
- Trigger Point's Kerry Godliman says After Life helped her land role
"And there needs to be a break, so Lana effectively has a break and then comes back and, you know, things have changed."
"Yeah, she messes things up!" Stanley interjected, only for McClure to counter that it was actually Thom who messes things up.
You'll have to tune into the new series to find out which one of them is telling the truth...
What to watch on TV this week: 22nd - 28th January
Trigger Point season 2 will begin on Sunday 28th January 2024 at 9pm on ITV1. Season 1 is available to stream on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.