"I do feel lucky that I get to do both [comedy and drama]. I did drama first, way before comedy," she said in a Q&A with ITV.

"When I first left drama school, I was doing Casualty and The Bill, all the dramas, and then quietly working up a stand-up career on the circuit.

"Those two worlds didn't really ever cross over for me until I worked with Ricky Gervais, because he knew me from the comedy world but some of his shows had quite dramatic elements, too.

"When I did After Life it became such a big show, so you get seen more and people think of you for other things."

Godliman portrayed Lisa in After Life, the late wife of Tony (Ricky Gervais) who is shown through a sequence of flashbacks and home videos throughout the series.

This makes her quite different to the Trigger Point character of Sonya, who Godliman described as "always professional" and someone who "works all the time".

"It's relentless for her," Godliman explained. "There isn't much let-up and it's a high-crisis job. You probably do need a coping strategy when you work in a career like that, and I think she has become desensitised to a lot of things.

"Maybe that troubles her a little, that she has slightly numbed the softer parts of her personality, but if you see the stuff she sees every day, there will inevitably be some fallout to that."

Trigger Point returns to ITV1 and ITVX in January.

