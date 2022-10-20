With James and Helen getting married at the start of the season and the start of the Second World War looming throughout, many things changed at Skeldale House across the six episodes.

Another season of All Creatures Great and Small has come to an end, seeing some major developments in the characters' personal lives and the world around them.

James also stepped up at the veterinary practice in his new role as Siegfried's partner – something the latter certainly had to get used to.

So when can we expect to see more from the characters and who can we expect to be back? Read on for everything you need to know about All Creatures Great and Small season 4.

Will there be an All Creatures Great and Small season 4?

James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) in All Creatures Great and Small.

There will! The series was renewed for both seasons 3 and 4 back in January of this year, with two more Christmas specials also confirmed.

At the time when the show was renewed, Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Director of Programmes at ViacomCBS Networks UK, said: "It is clear that our viewers adore James Herriot’s adventures in Darrowby and so do we at Channel 5. I am looking forward to us all being reunited with the Skeldale House family".

When will All Creatures Great and Small season 4 air on Channel 5?

James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

While we expect the series to return for a Christmas special this December, we don't yet know exactly when the series will be back for season 4 beyond that.

So far, the show's three seasons have been released a year apart in September, so a September 2023 release would certainly seem likely. However, we'll keep this page updated once we have any more concrete information to add.

All Creatures Great and Small cast: Who will be back for season 4?

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small season 3. Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment

We don't have a confirmed cast list for All Creatures Great and Small season 4 available just yet, but we would certainly expect all of the central All Creatures Great and Small cast to be back, so that's Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Rachel Shenton, Callum Woodhouse and Anna Madeley.

Imogen Clawson and Tony Pitts will also likely be back as Helen's family, and there could be a return for Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, after she replaced Dame Diana Rigg in the role for season 2 following Rigg's passing.

Here's a full list of the cast we would expect to return for All Creatures Great and Small season 4:

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson

Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson

Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey

Is there a trailer for All Creatures Great and Small season 4?

There isn't a trailer available for season 4 just yet but we will keep this page updated as soon as any new footage become available.

In the meantime you can rewatch the season 3 trailer right here.

You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1 to 3 are available to watch now on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

