Following on from the events of the third season, which concluded in October, the festive episode will see countryside vet James Herriot and friends grapple with the impact of the devastating conflict as well as events in their personal lives.

All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph has promised a "very, very different" Christmas special this year, as the shadow of World War II looms large over the family drama.

The instalment will also be noteworthy for its introduction of new character Eva Feldman (played by newcomer Ella Bernstein), who is an evacuee forced to leave her family and bustling city life behind as the danger heightens.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Ralph explained: "We'll see more hints towards [WWII] – windows being taped up and different kinds of barricades around. The war effort of recruitment becomes even more apparent.

"Also, we have a group of evacuees arrive as well and one in particular called Eva comes to stay at Skeldale House... [She’s] a Jewish evacuee, so there's obviously the different cultures coming together and different traditions around that time of year as well.

"And also, she brings that complete innocence… The character is about eight or nine years old, so you see it through her eyes and just the huge changes in this little person's life," he continued.

"She's been picked up out of her family home in the city, driven away on this bus with other children and dropped off in this house. And then you see how everyone tries their best to welcome her in and have her settle down."

Though the circumstances of Eva's relocation are unmistakably tragic, All Creatures Great and Small co-star Anna Madeley added that her arrival to Darrowby is a happy occasion for many of its existing residents.

"She brings a lot of joy to the house because it gives everyone a bit of a purpose," said Madeley. "I think everyone’s sort of finding their role in the war and working out what they're going to be.

"It gives Mrs Hall something lovely to do, to have someone else to look after in the house. You know, another mouth to feed is a good thing in her eyes. So it's a really lovely storyline – and Ella's brilliant, who plays [Eva]."

All Creatures Great and Small returns to Channel 5 on Friday 23rd December. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

