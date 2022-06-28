Sherwood to return for a second season on BBC One

The first run of the crime drama – which is inspired in part by real events – drew to a close tonight (28th June), but a follow-up has already been commissioned.

BBC One drama Sherwood will return for a second season, with filming set to begin next year.

Series creator/writer James Graham will once again look to draw on the real history of the Nottinghamshire mining village in which he grew up.

The new episodes will continue to explore the "the lives and legacy of those governed by Britain’s industrial past with stories from communities of the 'red wall' towns, the controversial deployment of so-called 'spy-cops' and how seismic ripples from the past can come back to haunt the present", the BBC has promised.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I’ve been so deeply moved by the response to Sherwood," said Graham. "These stories come from my home, and I want to specifically express gratitude to my community for whom I know these subjects can be difficult, but – I hope – important ones to explore.

"The East Midlands and former 'red wall' areas like it are never just one thing, politically or culturally, and it’s been the honour of my life to give voice and character to a place I love. It’s a county of great stories and legends, past and present, and I can’t wait to show audiences more.

"It’s also a joy to see our incredible cast be so celebrated, along with lead director Lewis Arnold, who I owe a great debt, and Ben Williams. None of this would have been possible without House Productions championing and supporting me every step of the way, and without the public service remit of the BBC."

Adeel Akhtar in Sherwood House Productions / Matt Squire / BBC

Graham will write all six episodes of season 2, which will again be produced by House Productions. Further information and casting details will be be announced in the near future.

The cast of Sherwood's first season included David Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair, Robert Glenister as DI Kevin Salisbury, Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson, Claire Rushbrook as Cathy Rowley, Adeel Akhtar as Andy Fisher, and Joanne Froggatt as Sarah Vincent.

Read more:

The first season of Sherwood is available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or take a look at our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.