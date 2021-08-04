Sherwood: release date, cast, trailer and latest news for David Morrissey drama

BBC One has announced a brand new drama, Sherwood, starring Red Riding actor David Morrissey and Liar‘s Joanne Froggatt.

Set in a Nottinghamshire mining village and inspired in part by real events, Sherwood is “a contemporary drama at the heart of which lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt,” according to the BBC synopsis.

It adds: “As suspicion and antipathy build, between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town, the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the Miners’ Strike three decades before.”

The series, which is written by Quiz writer James Graham, is billed as a compelling drama that explores “the frayed social and political fabric of modern-day, post-Brexit Britain”.

Read on for everything you need to know about Sherwood.

Sherwood release date

The BBC hasn’t yet confirmed the release date for Sherwood, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Sherwood cast

David Morrissey plays DCS Ian St Clair, who is tasked with finding the link between a spate of killings in Nottinghamshire. It’s a feat that’s further complicated when he’s paired with former rival DI Kevin Salisbury (Hustle and Spooks actor Robert Glenister).

Liar and Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt plays Sarah, engaged to marry Bally Gill’s Neel. She has a difficult relationship with her future father-in-law, played by Sweet Tooth’s Adeel Akhtar.

Rounding out the cast are Alun Armstrong (Breeders), Philip Jackson (Raised by Wolves), Lesley Manville (The Crown) and Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton) and Claire Rushbrook (Enola Holmes), who play the inhabitants of the mining town.

Sherwood trailer

A trailer for Sherwood hasn’t yet been released, but we’ll keep this page updated.

