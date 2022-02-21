The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 release schedule

The Walking Dead has been one of US broadcaster AMC’s biggest hits, and for the channel that launched Breaking Bad, that’s no mean feat. This season has so far seen plenty of high-stakes action, with the group coming face-to-face with the villainous and hostile group of survivors, The Reapers.

Now in its 11th and final season, The Walking Dead is coming to a close this year with new episodes dropping weekly on Star on Disney Plus .

The cast for this season includes Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Christian Serratos as Rosita, Josh McDermitt as Eugene, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie.

Season 11's ninth episode, ‘No Other Way’, started streaming on Monday 21st February, meaning we’re less than half-way through the enormous 24-episode run. The season is being split into three parts, with the first having already dropped last year, the second ongoing, and the third and final part set to air later in 2022.

However, while the main series may be coming to an end, it will by no means be the last we see of those pesky zombies. Current spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are both continuing, while a further two spin-offs have also been announced, including anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Not only that, but a trilogy of Rick Grimes spin-off films will be coming our way, for all those missing Andrew Lincoln’s popular character – so there’s plenty to look forward to.

How to watch The Walking Dead online

Season 11 of The Walking Dead starting airing on 23rd August 2021 in the UK, one day behind the US. The season then took a break after 8th October 2021, before returning for more zombie action and drama in episode 9 on 21st February 2022.

The season will continue with a new episode dropping each Monday until the 11th April on Disney Plus, before taking one final break.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed when the final eight episodes will drop yet, but they are expected to air later this year.

The current release schedule for The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 is as follows, with further details still to be announced:

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 9 ‘No Other Way’ - Monday 21st February

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 10 ‘New Haunts’ - Monday 28th February

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 11 ‘Rogue Element’ - Monday 7th March

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 12 ‘All or Nothing’ - Monday 14th March

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 13 ‘Warlords’ - Monday 21st March

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 14 ‘The Rotten’ - Monday 28th March

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 15 ‘TBC’ - Monday 4th April

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 14 ‘TBC’ - Monday 11th April

The Walking Dead is available to watch now on Star on Disney Plus, with episode 10 premiering on 28th February, 2022.