Tales of the Walking Dead: Release date rumours, cast and latest news

We may be nearing the end of The Walking Dead, but the franchise will keep going. We now have news of another spin-off that will be airing in 2022.

Advertisement

Tales from The Walking Dead is an upcoming anthology series from Channing Powell, who has penned many episodes in the Dead universe already. Currently, Fear the Walking Dead is airing its seventh season, while The Walking Dead: World Beyond is on its second and final run – and has a character in it this season that fans of the main show will definitely know.

There is also another spin-off in the works that will focus on Daryl and Carol – presumably securing the safety of both characters as the show nears the end of its run.

So there is plenty of life left in the world of the dead! Keep reading for everything we know about Tales from The Walking Dead…

Tales of The Walking Dead release date

All we can tell you at the moment is that it is due at some point in 2022. Considering we are already near the end of 2021, the good news is we should start to find out all the key details of the show before too long – including which familiar faces will be popping up.

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead in the UK

Trying to work out where this show will air is a challenge in itself. The main show now streams on Disney+ Star, Fear the Walking Dead’s home in AMC, while World Beyond is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video. Either of those could be the home for Tales too, but the way things are with UK airings of the franchise, we would not be surprised if it wound up somewhere else entirely.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Tales of The Walking Dead about?

Information is thin on the ground at the moment, but we do know that every episode will be different and that current and former cast members will have more of their stories told. Interestingly, there is even talk of seeing a character before the apocalypse – place your bets now on which character they will choose for that one.

Tales of the Walking Dead cast

As for who will be in it, we can but speculate. The list of potential characters that could feature is long and there are so many that we would love to find out more about. A popular choice will surely be the character of Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz).

Abe met his maker at the hands of Negan and Lucille in the season 7 premiere, but when it was announced that a cast member would be joining Fear the Walking Dead, many hoped it would be him. It turned out to be Morgan Jones (Lennie James) – but the popularity of Abe must be hard for the Walking Dead team to ignore. Cudlitz has also directed episodes in the franchise recently, so asking him would be easy!

Hopefully it won’t be long before we get the news on who the writers have chosen for us to learn a lot more about.

Tales of The Walking Dead trailer

It’s a tad too soon for there to be a Tales of The Walking Dead trailer, we need to know who will be in it first! But as soon as one gets released we will have it ready for you right here.

Advertisement

Seasons 1-11 of The Walking Dead are available to watch on Disney+ Star. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.