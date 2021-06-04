Sweet Tooth season 2: Netflix drama recommission and release date details

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey-produced Netflix series Sweet Tooth has finally dropped its first season, which looks set to charm viewers with an apocalyptic fairy tale story of a young deer-boy searching for his family in a ravaged future America.

But after learning the season one fate of Gus (Christian Convery) and the other hybrids, fans may be asking themselves – will there be another season? So far, nothing has been confirmed, though the showrunners certainly seem interested in continuing the story.

“We’re concentrating obviously on the launch for season one, but we definitely broke season one with the hope of future seasons,” co-showrunner Beth Schwartz told RadioTimes.com.

Check out everything we know about a potential Sweet Tooth season two below.

Sweet Tooth season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

No release date has been revealed for a second season of Sweet Tooth. The first season shot its pilot in 2019, only releasing the full series two years later, suggesting season two could be a long time coming.

However, this delay was partially caused by the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s possible that a second season could arrive in late 2022 or early 2023 if production starts soon enough.

Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer

We’re a bit early for any teaser footage, images or trailers for season two just yet – they haven’t even confirmed it, let alone filmed it – but check back here for updates in the coming months.

Sweet Tooth cast – season 2

Netflix

It seems likely that the main cast of the series would be back for season two, assuming all of them make it to season one’s final episode (no spoilers here!).

That includes:

Christian Convery (Gus)

Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd)

Adeel Akhtar (Dr Aditya Singh)

Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear)

Dania Ramirez (Aimee)

Will Forte (Gus’ father)

Neil Sandilands (General Steven Abbot)

Sweet Tooth season 2 story

Netflix

Apparently the production team have some ideas and tentative plans for a second season, but they’re currently keeping tight-lipped about what those could be.

“I think if we’re so lucky to get a season two, we definitely have ideas. But that is ultimately up to Netflix,” executive producer Susan Downey told RadioTimes.com.

“I think when you when you look at a story that you want to tell as a show, as opposed to a feature where it’s closed-ended, you want to feel that you could live on and on and that there’s definitely a lot of road that could be travelled.

“But you also want to focus when you’re doing a season, especially a first season, that it feels fulfilling in and of itself if that’s all that were to ever exist. So it’s that balance of telling a full story the first season, but knowing in the back of your minds like, this is so deep and so rich and there’s so much more you could do if given the opportunity.”

Any fans desperate to know what’s next could do worse than check out Jeff Lemire’s original graphic novel of the same name, which tells a slightly different story but could offer clues about storylines not yet adapted to the TV series.

Sweet Tooth season one is now streaming on Netflix. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

