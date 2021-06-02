Meet the cast of Sweet Tooth on Netflix

Netflix continues bringing high-concept comic books to live-action with Sweet Tooth, a brand new series following a half-human, half-deer boy named Gus (Christian Convery).

Advertisement

He is one of many animal hybrids to emerge around the same time as a terrible virus ravaged the planet, with scientists confused as to whether they are the result or the cause of the crisis.

Knowing the dangers that a hybrid such as Gus will face in a post-apocalyptic world, the boy’s sickly father always told him to stay deep within the woods they called home.

That is, until a mysterious stranger named Jepperd comes along and takes him on an adventure that promises answers, allies and dangerous new foes.

If you’re suitably intrigued, read on to discover the characters you’ll be meeting in Sweet Tooth on Netflix, as well as your essential information about the actors playing them.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Christian Convery plays Gus

Netflix

Who is Gus? Gus is a young boy who is half-human and half-deer. He has been raised deep in the woods by his sickly father, who has always warned him against venturing into the outside world. However, when he crosses paths with a mysterious loner named Jepperd who promises protection, Gus is taken on a journey that will change his life forever.

What else has Christian Convery been in? Convery has been working in Hollywood since he was a mere seven years old, bagging early roles in Supernatural, Marvel’s Legion and Lucifer. More recently, he played a supporting role in family comedy Playing With Fire, starring opposite John Cena.

Nonso Anozie plays Tommy Jepperd

Netflix

Who is Tommy Jepperd? Jepperd is a loner who stumbles upon Gus one day and takes him under his wing. The two of them go on a journey that reveals more about the enigmatic man’s past.

What else has Nonso Anozie been in? Game of Thrones fans may recognise Anozie as Xaro Xhoan Daxos, a merchant who encounters Daenerys Targaryen in the city of Qarth. He has featured in other major fantasy projects including Ender’s Game, Artemis Fowl and Disney’s Cinderella, as well as Donald Glover’s musical film Guava Island.

Adeel Akhtar plays Dr Aditya Singh

Netflix

Who is Dr Aditya Singh? Dr Singh is a medical professional who is conducting research into the virus that has ravaged the human race, as well as it mysterious connection with the human/animal hybrids.

What else has Adeel Akhtar been in? Akhtar won a BAFTA for his role in 2016 television film Murdered By My Father. His other television credits include The Job Lot, Channel 4’s Utopia and ITV crime drama Unforgotten. In film, he his known for his performances in Four Lions, The Big Sick, Murder Mystery and Enola Holmes.

Will Forte plays Gus’ father

Netflix

Who is Gus’ father? Well, the character name is fairly self-explanatory. Gus’ father raised him secretly in the woods all by himself, after the untimely death of the boy’s mother. He is an eccentric man with a loose grip on his sanity.

What else has Will Forte been in? Forte made a name for himself on US sketch show Saturday Night Live, following it up with more comedy gigs in 30 Rock, The Last Man on Earth, MacGruber and Netflix’s The Ridiculous Six. He is also an accomplished voice actor, who has featured in various animated projects including The Cleveland Show, Gravity Falls and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Dania Ramirez plays Aimee

Netflix

Who is Aimee? Aimee is a woman who takes refuge in an abandoned zoo when the world crumbles around her, hoping to set up a safe haven for hybrid children.

What else has Dania Ramirez been in? Ramirez has previously appeared in US dramas The Sopranos, Heroes, Entourage and Devious Maids. She played Cinderella in the fairytale series Once Upon A Time and had a supporting role in recent blockbuster sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.

Neil Sandilands plays General Steven Abbot

Netflix

Who is General Steven Abbot? Abbot is the villain of the show, a militaristic man intent on catching hybrids to conduct deadly experiments.

What else has Neil Sandilands been in? Sandilands has previously had major roles in DC Comics drama The Flash, where played villainous Clifford DeVoe aka Thinker, as well as Tom Hanks’ News of the World on Netflix.

Stefania LaVie Owen plays Bear

Netflix

Who is Bear? Bear is a teenage girl who leads a gang in this new post-apocalyptic world.

What else has Stefania LaVie Owen been in? Owen played Dorrit Bradshaw in Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries and has since appeared in festive horror flick Krampus, Netflix thriller Messiah and Amazon Prime Video’s The Wilds.

Aliza Vellani plays Rani Singh

Netflix

Who is Rani Singh? Rani is Dr Singh’s wife, who lives with him in an upmarket neighbourhood largely unaffected by the virus.

What else has Aliza Vellani been in? Vellani recently appeared in Netflix festive flick Operation Christmas Drop. She has also had roles in iZombie, Riverdale and The X-Files among other projects.

Mia Artemis plays Tiger

Netflix

Who is Tiger? Tiger is a member of Bear’s gang.

What else has Mia Artemis been in? Artemis will appear in Toni Collette’s Netflix thriller Pieces of Her, which is scheduled for release later this year.

Sweet Tooth is streaming exclusively on Netflix from Friday 4th June – visit our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.