Breeders season 3 release date: Trailer, cast and latest news for Sky comedy series

Breeders returns for a second season this spring — and although it’s not yet been formally renewed, work is already underway on a potential third season.

Back in season two, Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard reprised their roles as a couple experiencing the highs and lows of parenthood, and a time jump allowed for “more complicated, emotional” storylines, according to co-creator Chris Addison (The Thick of It).

However, the third season would more or less pick up where the season two cliffhanger leaves off, series co-creator Simon Blackwell (Back) exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

Read on for everything you need to know about Breeders season three.

When is Breeders season 3 released?

There’s no confirmation or release date in place for a potential Breeders season three, but we’ll keep this page updated.

What will Breeders season 3 be about?

Breeders season two featured a major time jump, reuniting us with Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard), whose two children Ava (now played by Eve Prenelle) and Luke (now Alex Eastwood) are now aged 10 and 13 respectively.

“Pretty early on, we thought it would be a good idea to jump forward quite a substantial amount if we got to season two, partly because it’s the surprise of it for the viewers, and also because it would keep us on our toes and stop us getting into a rut and possibly repeating ourselves,” series co-writer Simon Blackwell exclusively told .

“It was an exciting thing for us, because we’re fundamentally writing a different second season, because the dynamics are so different between the parents and the kids.”

The time jump allowed for more grown-up storylines and challenges for the parents, including broken curfews, birthday parties, and veganism.

However, a potential third season of Breeders would pick up more or less where season two ends — meaning no immediate second time jump.

“I think we would owe it to the viewers to resolve what plays out at the end of season two,” says Blackwell. “So I think certainly, for some of the season, we would have Luke and Ava at the age they are in season two, just because we leave it on a cliffhanger that we need to resolve.

Who stars in Breeders season 3?

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard would hopefully reprise their roles as Paul and Ally for a third time.

Meanwhile, following a “long” casting process to find their new Ava and Luke, the series creators of Breeders have no plans to recast the two characters again (at least not immediately).

“I think also because we realised as we went through this season how great Eve [Prenelle] and Alex [Eastwood] are as Ava and Luke, and it would be lunacy not to use actors that good again – we’d be mental not to use them, because they’re so good,” Blackwell said.

“Luke has some big emotional stuff in this season,” co-writer Chris Addison added. “I want to see what we can get out of Eve. I feel like we can get something really special out of her and I feel Ava hasn’t challenged her quite yet. I really look forward to seeing what she does with that.”

