When the platform (which will replace the ITV Hub and can already be accessed on web browsers and some smart devices) becomes fully available on 8th December, TV fans will be able to enjoy an array of new dramas including espionage thriller A Spy Among Friends and period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton.

The launch of ITV's shiny new streaming service ITVX is just around the corner, bringing with it a line-up bursting with exciting launches.

In the weeks ahead, we'll also be able to watch shows like Litvinenko, which stars David Tennant as the poisoned Russian defector, family saga Riches, and Russell T Davies's Nolly, in which Helena Bonham Carter takes on the role of soap star Noele Gordon, who was axed from Crossroads at the peak of her fame.

The plan, ITV has revealed, is that the service will launch at least one major series every week, with the shows then airing on terrestrial TV six months later. And when new shows launch on ITV, ITVX will offer the full boxset on the same day. So, if you get hooked on upcoming political drama Stonehouse, which stars Matthew Macfadyen as the British politician who tried to fake his own death, then you won't have to wait until next week to continue watching.

Like the ITV Hub, the free version of ITVX will be supported by ads, but if you want to enjoy the platform without breaks, you can opt for the Premium package. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch ITVX without ads

Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse in Stonehouse. Joss Barratt / ITV

For those that get tired of advert breaks, it's easy to sign up for ITVX Premium. If you don't already have an ITV account, you can join the service directly here - but if you already have one, just head to the 'manage account' section of your ITV profile once you've signed in on the broadcaster's website.

The service costs £5.99 or £59.99 for one year, and you can check it out for free beforehand with a seven-day free trial.

As an ITVX Premium subscriber, you'll be able to download shows to watch on the go, too, and you'll also have access to even more shows from ITV's back catalogue - including those previously only available on BritBox.

It's important to note, though, that if you're already a BritBox customer, you won't automatically have access to all the privileges of ITVX Premium - the two platforms are currently separate.

"You will be able to see all the BritBox content on ITVX if you have an ITVX Premium subscription," ITV confirms on its website, but "you won't be able to watch that on ITVX using your BritBox subscription or account details."

