It's bittersweet news for fans though, with the new run also set to bring the show to an end. On the face of it, the reasons for this are fairly straightforward – the series is based on Philip Pullman's beloved trilogy and has so far adapted one book per season, with the final outing being based on The Amber Spyglass, the third novel in the trilogy.

The third season of His Dark Materials finally gets underway on BBC One later this month, with all eight new episodes of the fantasy series set to land on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 18th December 2022.

That said, there were once plans from those involved with the show for it to last more than three seasons.

"I wanted to split it in two, but we’re doing it in one," executive producer Jane Tranter told Deadline back in 2020. "You can’t always have what you want. The Amber Spyglass is quite right adapted into eight episodes and I will fully and humbly admit I was completely wrong."

In fact, if Tranter's initial plan had come to fruition, the series might have been even longer than four seasons – with her original idea being to make as many as nine seasons of the show.

Speaking at a panel at this year's Edinburgh International TV Festival, Tranter said: "Honestly, I would have told it across nine seasons if I could have done. There are so many stories that we weren’t able to do."

She added: "I would have slowed this [His Dark Materials] down even more. But unfortunately, that’s probably the wrong thing for an audience – some would have liked it, but it’s expensive and it’s a season-a-book and that’s that and now it’s finishing.”

While the main trilogy has now been adapted in its entirety, this does not necessarily mean there won't be further adaptations set in the same universe later down the line, with Pullman having published a prequel/sequel trilogy titled The Book of Dust.

Tranter revealed to RadioTimes.com back in 2020 that although there were currently no concrete plans in place to adapt these further books, she was very open to the idea at some point in the future.

“La Belle Sauvage has got Lyra as a baby, and gives some of Asriel and Coulter’s backstory, and some of Lyra’s origin story,” she explained. "And The Secret Commonwealth is one of the best books I’ve ever read. I just don’t think there is a better study of depression, in some ways, in a fantasy landscape."

She added: “It’s the most exciting story but, like everything Philip does, it has many levels to it. And it’s an extraordinary piece… so huge and ambitious. But if anyone ever gave us the opportunity to do it, we’d be there.”

So, fingers crossed that we could see a spin-off series in the future...

His Dark Materials season 3 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 18th December. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

