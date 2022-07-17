The Control Room star says he wouldn't return to Marvel role

De Caestecker was asked whether he would come back to the role by Digital Spy , and said that he likely wouldn't because he wouldn't want to betray the happy ending that was given to his and Elizabeth Henstridge's characters, Fiz and Simmons.

With Marvel now bringing back stars from some of their non-Disney Plus shows , The Control Room star Iain De Caestecker has weighed on whether he would return to the MCU as his Agents of SHIELD character Leo Fitz - and the outlook doesn't seem good.

He explained: "I think I would say probably no. And not that I didn't have a fantastic time doing it. I think, after everything that happened to those two characters, they really gave them a happy ending. And I think it would be so sad to mess with that again. It's not fair.

"I'm not sure they would survive it this time. So I like the idea that they're living a life of normality outside of the SHIELD."

Iain De Caestecker as Gabe in The Control Room Hartswood Films, Anne Binckebanck, BBC

De Caestecker was speaking to Digital Spy about his new BBC thriller The Control Room, which tells the story of an emergency call handler whose life is turned upside down by a mysterious call from someone who appears to know him.

The star recently spoke about the series in a Q&A with RadioTimes.com and other press, where he teased "a big twist" from the show's first scene.

He explained that there's also "something that happens halfway through episode one where it really, really ramps up" and that "after that point, the whole thing, I think it just doesn't stop. I think it's just relentless, there's just no time to take a breath."

The Control Room airs BBC One on Sunday 17th July at 9pm, with the full series then available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

