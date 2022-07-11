The Control Room star teases instant twist in thrilling new series

De Caestecker recently spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about the new show, and suggested viewers are in for a non-stop thrill-ride, packed full of twists and turns.

New BBC thriller series The Control Room starts on Sunday, with the three-part series starring Iain De Caestecker as Gabe, an emergency handler who receives a call from a woman in distress who seemingly knows him.

De Caestecker said: "From the first scene there's a big twist that propels you, but I think there's something that happens halfway through episode one where it really, really ramps up. I remember when I was reading it that my heart was really racing, and I showed it to a couple of friends and they both jumped off the sofa. Which is the reaction you want, isn't it?

"And after that point, the whole thing, I think it just doesn't stop. I think it's just relentless, there's just no time to take a breath."

Iain De Caestecker and Joanna Vanderham in The Control Room BBC/Hartswood Films/Anne Binckebanck/Matt Burlem

Meanwhile, De Caestecker's co-star Joanna Vanderham, who plays a mysterious character called Sam, teased that the show isn't just full of twists, but full of heart and compelling characters as well.

Vanderham said: "I think audiences are really used to this sort of instant gratification where something has to happen every 30 seconds. And I think what has been done really well with this show is that it makes you feel like that, like you can't turn away, but at the same time it's a really human story.

"It's got that kind of thrill factor but actually is really driven by the characters and you just want them to succeed, and you want to watch them and you want to be with them. And that's kind of where its heart lies."

The series also stars Sharon Rooney and Daniel Portman and comes from Hartswood Films, who have been behind series including Sherlock, Dracula and upcoming shows Inside Man and The Devil's Hour.

The Control Room will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 17th July at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

