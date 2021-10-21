Steven Moffat’s Inside Man reveals full cast, first-look at David Tennant in BBC thriller

First-look images from Steven Moffat’s thriller Inside Man have been revealed, giving us our first look at David Tennant, Stanley Tucci and other big name cast members in the mysterious project.

Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps for the four-part series, which is scheduled to launch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next year, with only a brief (and very cryptic) synopsis released thus far.

It teases that the show will follow a prisoner on death row in the United States (played by Tucci), a vicar in a quiet English town (Tennant) and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, whose lives intersect in a “most unexpected way”. Your guess is as good as ours.

Despite the lack of details, Inside Man is shaping up to be one of the BBC’s most-anticipated upcoming dramas, with Moffat and executive producer Sue Vertue describing the all-star cast as the “best ensemble we’ve ever had the chance to work with”.

Ben Irving, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, added: “Steven Moffat has created another brilliantly original and darkly playful series in Inside Man and it’s no surprise that it has attracted such an extraordinary cast. This will be a ‘must-watch’ when it lands on BBC One and iPlayer next year.”

The first-look images include a sneak peek at Tennant in his role as small-town vicar Harry Watling after a service (above), as well as an advance look at Tucci’s death row inmate Jefferson Grieff as he is led down a gloomy prison corridor.

BBC

It’s A Sin breakout star Lydia West will also star in BBC One’s Inside Man as Beth Davenport, with the image below revealing she is connected to Tucci’s prisoner, but there’s no word yet on whether she’s his lawyer, a reporter, a relative or someone else entirely.

BBC

Dolly Wells reunites with Moffat following their collaboration on 2020’s three-part Dracula series, seen grinning in this initial reveal of her character, who goes by the name Janice Fife.

BBC

The final image from Inside Man introduces Hanna star Lyndsey Marshal as another key character in the show, Mary Watling, who will presumably be some relation to Tennant’s vicar – most likely his wife or sister.

BBC

Accompanying these images was an announcement detailing Inside Man’s supporting cast, which includes Atkins Estimond (Hightown), Mark Quarterly (Cursed), Tilly Vosburgh (Maigret), Louis Oliver (Midnight Mass), Kate Dickie (The Witch) and Dylan Baker (Hunters).

Inside Man is coming next year to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.