Inside Man release date: Cast and latest news on new Steven Moffat drama

The news of a new Steven Moffat project on the horizon is always something to celebrate – however, with the recent cast announcement of drama mini-series Inside Man, there’s even more to anticipate due to a starry line-up, headed up by the likes of David Tennant and Stanley Tucci.

Here’s everything we know about Inside Man so far.

When will Inside Man air on BBC One?

As of right now, filming is scheduled to take place later this year. As a result, there’s no confirmed air date quite yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page when there is one.

A co-production between BBC Studios and Netflix, the series will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK – and on Netflix internationally.

Inside Man cast

After his chilling performance in 2020’s ITV drama Des, as well as a long list of TV credits including Deadwater Fell, Broadchurch and Doctor Who, David Tennant has more than shown his capabilities with challenging roles and is poised to do the same in this series.

Lydia West, fresh from her work on Russell T Davies’ drama It’s A Sin, is another exciting name on the cast roster. Her portrayal as Jill, the strong and friendly activist during the 1980s and 1990s AIDS crisis in London, has been widely praised, while she’s spoken of how “inspiring” the real-life Jill, on whom her character was based, was when they worked together.

Also signed up for the project is Hollywood regular Stanley Tucci. Last year, he became an early star of lockdown with a viral video showing his detailed construction of an evening Negroni – but aside from cocktail-making skills, he’s recently been seen on screen across from Colin Firth in romantic-drama Supernova, as well as Feud, The King’s Man and Spotlight.

Dracula‘s Dolly Wells has also been cast for a significant role in the show – she’s recently appeared on screens in dystopian dating series Soulmates and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar-nominated film Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Inside Man trailer

At the moment, there’s no trailer for Inside Man – but we’ll update this page as soon as there is one!

What is Inside Man about?

Described as a four-part mini-series of 60-minute episodes, Inside Man is a character-driven drama that follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.

How these characters relate to one another is yet to be discovered – but according to Netflix exec Chris Sussman, keeping this element of mystery is key to fully appreciating the show. In a statement, he said: “It’s impossible to say too much about Inside Man without giving away spoilers – so let’s just say the scripts are fiendishly clever, the cast is fantastic and at this point in time nobody but Steven [Moffat, creator and writer] knows how it’s going to end.”

Who else is involved in Inside Man?

As well as familiar faces on screen, the talent behind the scenes for Inside Man is just as reliably strong.

Steven Moffat, known for his BAFTA and Emmy-winning work on Doctor Who and Sherlock, serves as writer and creator for the series, with Sue Vertue serving as an executive producer on the show.

Turns out, they’re just as thrilled at the cast list as we are – in a statement, they wrote: “We’re a bit stunned, and very excited, at the acting talent we’re managing to assemble for this show. Can’t wait to crawl out of our lockdown bunker and get to work.”

All episodes of Inside Man will be directed by Paul McGuigan, with Alex Mercer as producer.

Inside Man is coming soon to BBC One and Netflix.