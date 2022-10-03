Meanwhile, Stanley Tucci's Jefferson Grieff continues to work with Lydia West's Beth Davenport, with the two storylines sure to meet in unexpected ways across the rest of the episodes.

Steven Moffat's thrilling and mysterious series Inside Man continues on BBC One this week, detailing the ongoing drama surrounding David Tennant's Harry Watling and Dolly Wells's Janice Fife.

Moffat has previously written for longer-running shows such as in Doctor Who, which had between 12 and 13 episodes a season during his tenure, and shorter seasons of shows such as Sherlock and Dracula, which contained three episodes a piece.

But how many episodes are in his latest series, Inside Man? Read for everything you need to know about the number of Inside Man episodes and the release schedule for the series.

How many episodes of Inside Man are there?

Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff in Inside Man. Hartswood Films Ltd/Kevin Baker

There are four episodes of Inside Man in total, with two having already aired last week.

Unlike a lot of recent BBC series, the entire box set has not been released at once on BBC iPlayer, meaning each episode is becoming available on the service after it airs on BBC One, keeping the series's secrets, twists and turns hidden until they develop.

What is the release schedule for the series?

Dolly Wells and Louis Oliver in Inside Man. Hartswood Films Ltd/Paul Stephenson

The series has already aired its first two episodes, which were on BBC One at 9pm last Monday and Tuesday respectively. The second half of the series is airing on a similar schedule this week, with episode 2 airing at 9pm on Monday 3rd October and episode 3 airing on Tuesday 4th October.

Here's the full release schedule for all four episodes of Inside Man:

Episode 1 - Monday 26th September at 9pm

Episode 2 - Tuesday 27th September at 9pm

Episode 3 - Monday 3rd October at 9pm

Episode 4 - Tuesday 4th October at 9pm

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be a second season of Inside Man?

David Tennant as Harry Watling in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

Without yet knowing how the first season of Inside Man will end, there's currently no sense of whether there will be more from the series.

Moffat has previously written long-running shows, such as Doctor Who and Sherlock, as well as one-offs like Dracula, so Inside Man could be either of the two. For now, we'll have to wait and see how the story develops and what Moffat and the team behind the series say.

Inside Man continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 3rd October. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.