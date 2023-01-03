Speaking on BBC's Today programme this morning, the Sherlock creator and Doctor Who show runner revealed that thoughts are turning towards the future of the hit drama series and a possible second season run.

As well as recently commenting on the prospective future of Sherlock , series creator and writer Steven Moffat has also hinted at a second season of Inside Man .

Inside Man was a twisted and dark affair, bringing a whole new meaning to the crime drama genre. It follows a prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, who cross paths in an unexpected way.

It was met with critical acclaim and since being released in the US on Netflix this past Halloween, has also been met with positive reviews across the pond.

Moffat said: “We’re looking at the enthusiastically-nodded-about graphs and apparently [Inside Man] performed quite well.”

David Tennant as Harry Watling and Mark Quartley as Edgar in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

While the overnight audience ratings were low, episodes of Inside Man consolidated over 28 days reached above the 5 million mark.

“You don’t get a [ratings] number the following day anymore, now you get an audience breakdown a month later,” he explained, before revealing that conversations have just started over the potential for a second season.

Inside Man is produced by Sue Vertue’s Hartswood Films and distributed by BBC Studios. As well as truly being unlike anything on TV, the four-part series boasted a star-studded cast that may or may not return for a second season.

Stanley Tucci starred as a criminologist-turned-killer on death row, while David Tennant played a well-meaning (but suitably creepy) vicar Harry Watling. Dolly Wells starred as Janice Fife, Lydia West as Beth Davenport, Lyndsey Marshal as Mary Watling and Louis Oliver as Ben Watling.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Moffat previously said: "The story will end in four episodes. It's done by the end of that. As to whether or not you could ever spin off anything or do any kind of sequel? I don't know at this moment."

He said that it all depended on the audience response to the first season, as well as whether he had a clear idea of where the story would go in a second run of episodes.

He added: "Television is littered with shows that had one season and pretended they could carry on – I would never want to be one of those, where you're so excited to get a phone call about doing another run that you do it and then realise, actually, the story is finished."

We'll just have to wait and see, then.

