David Tennant says Inside Man is “terrifying” yet “plausible”

One of those stars is, of course, Doctor Who 's David Tennant, who at a recent early screening of the new show, attended by RadioTimes.com and other press, relayed his own reaction to reading the scripts for the first time.

Steven Moffat's brand-new BBC series Inside Man remains somewhat of a mystery, but ahead of its release the show's stars have been parsing out bits of information about what viewers can expect.

Hinting at some unpleasant fates for the show's characters, Tennant – who plays vicar Harry Watling – said: "[I was thinking], 'Oh, no, don't make that terrible decision. And then don't follow it with that terrible decision."

However he added that "at each step the plausibility is there".

He continued: "And that's what I think is terrifying as a viewer – I can kind of see how I could end up down this terrible dead end alley, and then the further down it you get there’s the sort of mounting asphyxiation that you feel. It was terribly appealing to be part of that story."

David Tennant as Harry Watling in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

Tennant previously teased that his character makes "catastrophically bad decisions" in the programme, adding that at its heart it is "a story about a man who, in pursuit of doing the right thing".

Meanwhile Stanley Tucci, whose character Jefferson Grieff appears in a separate storyline at the start of the show, recently said that what attracted him to Inside Man was the cast and crew that had been assembled, saying that he "loves" Moffat's writing.

He continued: "I loved the Sherlocks and I think he is an amazing writer. I think David Tennant is just a great, great actor and Lydia [West] and Dolly [Wells] too – it’s an amazing group of people."

Inside Man is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 26th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

