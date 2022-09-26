Meet the cast of Inside Man

In depth details around their characters largely remain under wraps ahead of the show's premiere, but we do know that Tennant is playing a vicar while Tucci's character is a prisoner on death row in the US.

Steven Moffat's latest series Inside Man is stacked to the rafters with star talent and is headlined by an incredible quartet - David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells and Lydia West.

Tucci has said his admiration of Tennant (and of Moffat's Sherlock) persuaded him to take part in the series, while Tennant himself has said that "it was terribly appealing to be part of" the show due to how "terrifying" yet "plausible" the story was.

But who else stars in the four-part drama and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Inside Man.

David Tennant plays Harry Watling

David Tennant as Harry Watling in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

Who is Harry Watling? Harry is a popular and modern vicar living and working in a picturesque English village.

Where have I seen David Tennant before? Tennant is best known for playing the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, a role he is set to reprise next year. He is also known for starring in Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Staged and Good Omens, alongside many other films and series. He also voiced Scrooge McDuck in the revival of classic cartoon DuckTales.

Stanley Tucci plays Jefferson Grieff

Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

Who is Jefferson Grieff? Grieff is a criminologist who is on death row in a prison in the US for murdering his wife. He helps people solve cases and conducts interviews with them while in prison.

Where have I seen Stanley Tucci before? Tucci is a prolific film actor who has appeared in franchises such as the MCU (playing Abraham Erskine) and The Hunger Games (playing Caesar Flickerman). He has recently appeared in films including The King's Man, Supernova, Beauty and the Beast, and The Witches, and has had voice role in series including Central Park and BoJack Horseman.

Dolly Wells plays Janice Fife

Dolly Wells as Janice Fife in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

Who is Janice Fife? Janice is Harry's son's, Ben, maths tutor.

Where have I seen Dolly Wells before? In 2020, Wells played a major role in Steven Moffat's Dracula, while she has also recently appeared in The Outlaws and with Tennant in Around the World in 80 Days. She has previously appeared in comedies such as Peep Show and The IT Crowd, and in films such as Bridget Jones's Baby and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Lydia West plays Beth Davenport

Lydia West as Beth Davenport in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

Who is Beth Davenport? Beth is an ambitious investigative journalist who specialises in crime reporting.

Where have I seen Lydia West before? West is best known for her roles in Dracula, Years and Years and It's a Sin, while she has also recently appeared in Suspicion and The Pentaverate.

Lyndsey Marshal plays Mary Watling

Lyndsey Marshal as Mary Watling in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

Who is Mary Watling? Mary is Harry's wife.

Where have I seen Lyndsey Marshal before? Marshal played Cleopatra in Rome, appeared in Steven Moffat's Dracula and has also had roles in Being Human, Inside No 9, Garrow's Law and The League of Gentlemen.

Louis Oliver plays Ben Watling

Louis Oliver as Ben Watling in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

Who is Ben Watling? Ben is Harry and Mary's son.

Where have I seen Louis Oliver before? The son of Steven Moffat and executive producer Sue Vertue, Oliver appeared in Midnight Mass last year and played the young version of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock in 2014.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Atkins Estimond plays Dillon Kempton

Atkins Estimond as Dillon Kempton (left) with Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff and Lydia West as Beth Davenport in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

Who is Dillon Kempton? Dillon is a serial killer who is in the cell next to Grieff. Grieff uses him to record interviews he conducts on cases as he has a photographic memory.

Where have I seen Atkins Estimond before? Estimond has previously had roles in series such as How to Get Away with Murder, Hightown, The Resident and Lodge 49.

Mark Quartley plays Edgar Hopperwood

Mark Quartley as Edgar Hopperwood in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

Who is Edgar Hopperwood? Edgar is the verger at Harry's church.

Where have I seen Mark Quartley before? Quartley has previously had roles in Lucky Man, Vera, Criminal: UK and Truth Seekers, while he recently appeared in Grantchester and The Ipcress File.

Inside Man is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 26th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.