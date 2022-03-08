The series was inspired by the book of the same name, and fans will pleased to know that there are several sequels to the original book, with more Harry Palmer adventures and missions potentially ripe for adaptation for the small screen.

ITV thriller The Ipcress File is available now to watch its entirety on ITV Hub, with six episodes charting the transformation of former British sergeant Harry Palmer (Joe Cole) from imprisoned smuggler to valuable spy.

The first season stuck to the books, rather than the famous 1960s Michael Caine film adaptations. On the announcement of season 1, director James Watkins said: "We can’t wait to bring Len Deighton’s intoxicating web of spies – sexier than Smiley’s people, more real than Bond – to a wider television audience. With his sly wit and understated integrity clashing against the establishment, working-class spy Harry Palmer is more relevant than ever.”

Author Len Deighton wrote seven spy thrillers featuring the character of Harry Palmer, including Horse Under Water, Funeral in Berlin, and Billion-Dollar Brain, to name the next three books following The first, The Ipcress File.

Read on for everything we know about a possible second season of The Ipcress File on ITV.

Will there be a second season of The Ipcress File?

The six-part series The Ipcress File garnered praise from various critics (you can read our four-star The Ipcress File review here), so we'd be surprised if ITV wasn't at least considering the possibility of bringing Harry Palmer back for another mission.

Any second season would likely be based on a different Len Deighton novel about Palmer, for example, Funeral in Berlin, which was also made into the 1966 film (a sequel to the first, The Ipcress File) with Michael Caine reprising his role as Harry Palmer.

It's also possible that a second season, if commissioned, wouldn't be titled The Ipcress File, but rather takes its title inspiration from the relevant book.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Ipcress File season 2 cast

If The Ipcress File is renewed for a second season, it's likely that many members of The Ipcress File cast will return, including Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole as Harry Palmer; Lucy Boynton as Jean Courtney; and Tom Hollander as their boss, Dalby.

However, any adaptation of another Len Deighton novel would also likely include a host of new characters and cast mates, as the protagonist Harry Palmer takes on a brand new mission.

The Ipcress File season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for The Ipcress File season 2 as it's yet to be officially renewed by ITV. We'll keep this page updated with any news.

Read More:

The Ipcress File is available to stream now on the ITV Hub. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.