The drama, which also stars Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Ashley Thomas ( Top Boy ), is split between Berlin and London against the backdrop of the Cold War in the 1960s.

Espionage thriller The Ipcress File has been given the TV treatment, with Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London star Joe Cole taking on the role of British secret agent Harry Palmer, who was played by Michael Caine in the film, for the six-part ITV series.

McMafia's James Watkins picked up the camera, with John Hodge (Trainspotting, T2 Trainspotting) penning the script.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about first coming into contact with Leonard Deighton's novel, Hodge said: "I read it when I was about 18 having picked it up in a second-hand book store when looking for something to take on holiday. I remember being sort of confused because the book was not an action thriller and the hero was not a swashbuckling sub-Bond creation. It was altogether more subtle, nuanced, funny even, and yet still a tale of espionage.

"I remember liking the fact that the hero really didn't have all the answers. I went on to read the rest of the series and then to re-read them from time to time over the too many decades since."

Deighton went on to write several more adventures for Harry Palmer, which Hodge would "love to work on" if the appetite is there.

Speaking at a press event about putting his own stamp on the character of Harry Palmer, Cole said: "It was this constant battle of trying to make him not sound like a d**k, [to] make him kind of toe the line between not being facetious, not sarcastic; likeable but also pushing those buttons, but just enough that you don't immediately turn off.

"We live in a very different world now. There's certain things you can't say. We treat women - I'd like to think - a lot more how they should be treated compared to back then. So it's interesting when you're playing this material – there is that kind of balance because you do want to push a few buttons."

