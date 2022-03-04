Joe Cole plays the "anti-Bond" Harry Palmer , the British army sergeant and Berlin-based smuggler turned spy, a role that Michael Caine made famous in the 1960s film of the same name.

ITV spy thriller The Ipcress File premieres this month, once again bringing Len Deighton's classic novel to the screen.

Speaking on the announcement of the series, Emmy-winning director James Watkins said: "We can’t wait to bring Len Deighton’s intoxicating web of spies – sexier than Smiley’s people, more real than Bond – to a wider television audience. With his sly wit and understated integrity clashing against the establishment, working-class spy Harry Palmer is more relevant than ever.”

However, is the drama series The Ipcress File based on the 1960s Michael Caine film, or on the classic book?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is ITV drama The Ipcress File based on the Michael Caine film?

In short, no. ITV's adaptation The Ipcress File is inspired by the classic book of the same name by Len Deighton, which the Michael Caine film was also based on.

However, that's not to say that the TV series won't pay homage to the famous 1965 film, according to the show's behind-the-scenes creatives.

The Ipcress File director says the ITV drama contains “a little wink” to Michael Caine in the opening of the first episode.

Speaking at a press event attended by RadioTimes.com, James Watkins (McMafia) confirmed that the opening shot of Harry Palmer's glasses in episode 1 was a deliberate nod to Caine, who also wore glasses in the role of Palmer.

"[It was a] little wink, yeah, and also the fact that when you cut to Joe [Cole], the gaze is out of focus and then it finds focus when he puts the glasses on. So we just wanted to sort of tip our hat to that. But then also to say, 'OK, now here it is. Harry Palmer is Joe Cole, here is a new iteration and enjoy this,'" he said.

The Ipcress File premiers on ITV on Sunday 6th March at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.