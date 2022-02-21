Speaking at a press event attended by RadioTimes.com , director James Watkins (McMafia) confirmed that the opening shot of Harry Palmer's glasses in episode 1 was a deliberate nod to Caine, who also wore glasses in the film.

ITV spy thriller The Ipcress File will contain a "little wink" to Sir Michael Caine, who played the lead role of British sergeant-turned-spy Harry Palmer in the 1965 film of the same name.

"[It was a] little wink, yeah, and also the fact that when you cut to Joe [Cole], the gaze is out of focus and then it finds focus when he puts the glasses on. So we just wanted to sort of tip our hat to that. But then also to say, 'OK, now here it is. Harry Palmer is Joe Cole, here is a new iteration and enjoy this,'" he said.

Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole plays the lead in the new TV series, based on the Len Deighton spy novel of the same name and marking the second major adaptation of the book, almost 60 years after the film.

Speaking on the announcement of the series, Emmy-winner Watkins said: "We can’t wait to bring Len Deighton’s intoxicating web of spies – sexier than Smiley’s people, more real than Bond – to a wider television audience. With his sly wit and understated integrity clashing against the establishment, working-class spy Harry Palmer is more relevant than ever.”

Alongside Cole, the cast also includes Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton and Us star Tom Hollander, while the recently released The Ipcress File trailer has shed further light on the show's plot.

In the series, Palmer is enlisted to help British spy Jean (Boynton) track down a missing person, whose importance is revealed during the final moments of the trailer: he designs atomic bombs.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

The Ipcress File is coming to ITV this March. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

