The series is the second major adaptation of Len Deighton's novel of the same name – following the 1965 film version starring Michael Caine – and follows events after a British sergeant is offered a position as a spy to avoid serving prison time.

ITV has released an action-packed trailer for its upcoming spy thriller The Ipcress File , which stars Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton, and Tom Hollander.

The mission he is assigned is referred to as The Ipcress File, and as the trailer suggests, it involves tracking down a missing person in Berlin.

The trailer begins with Lucy Boynton's Jean explaining the situation. "We have an operation in Berlin," she says. "It's the retrieval of a missing person."

We then see a man appear to be taken captive before Major Dalby (Hollander) arrives at a prison to collect Harry Palmer (Cole) and explain to him his mission.

"What do you want?" Palmer asks, with Dalby then explaining, "You will help us to locate and retrieve the missing person."

Later, we hear someone ask Dalby if he thinks he can trust Palmer, to which the Major replies, "Almost certainly not."

The trailer also includes several tense-looking action scenes and teases sparks of romance between Palmer and Jean, while we also learn exactly why the missing person is of such high importance: he is responsible for designing atomic bombs. "Great," deadpans Cole as Palmer.

"If one of those things goes off, nothing matters," Dalby explains.

You can check out the trailer in full below.

The Ipcress File is coming to ITV this March. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.