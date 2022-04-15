Grantchester season 7 came to a close on Good Friday (appropriately enough for a drama about a vicar), and included a huge twist: the wedding of previously confirmed bachelor Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney).

The motor-cycling, crime-solving vicar found himself on the other side of the altar in the season finale, marrying Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie), a widow and single mother who arrived in Grantchester to help out her aunt Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) – meaning that by the end of the season, Will could call DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) his uncle-in-law.

However, with a long-awaited happily-ever-after for Will, will Grantchester return for another season?

Robson Green recently revealed that ITV has "got the green light on negotiations" for a possible eighth season of the crime drama, but couldn't confirm if discussions would succeed.

"We're open to negotiations, so they're planning season 8," Green said. "ITV would love to do another series. It's just [making sure] that everybody else is up for it too, including Charlotte, including Tom and everybody else.

"So obviously there's the appetite for another series of Grantchester. Whether it'll happen or not is another story, but it's got the green light on negotiations, so to speak. I would say it's on amber," he added.

Read on for everything you need to know about Grantchester season 8.

Will Grantchester return for season 8?

Grantchester season 7 seemed to conclude on a final high note, with various plot lines resolved and both halves of the show's central bromance, Will and Geordie, paired off.

However, Robson Green has revealed that conversations around season 8 are happening, although ITV has yet to confirm the show's renewal. We'll keep this page updated.

What happened at the end of Grantchester season 7?

Will and Bonnie kiss in the Grantchester season 7 finale ITV

At the end of the season, both DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport managed to win over the loves of their lives, with Geordie reuniting with estranged wife Cathy, and Will rushing to the train station to meet Bonnie before she and her son boarded a train home.

Asking her to stay in Grantchester, Will declared his love for Bonnie, who responded with a kiss – before the episode fast-forwarded to their wedding, with Geordie (naturally) filling the role of Best Man.

"Car's outside. Engine's still running," he told Will, who responded that he wasn't going anywhere. "I didn't think so," Geordie said, smiling.

Following the wedding reception, Will and Geordie found themselves on the green overlooking Grantchester's church. "It'll be kids next," Geordie joked, before the pair threw their arms around each other.

Who would appear in the Grantchester season 8 cast?

Geordie and Will in Grantchester season 7 Kudos for ITV

We'd expect the majority of the main Grantchester cast to reprise their roles, including Tom Brittney and Robson Green, who play the central crime-solving duo.

We'd also hope that Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie, who was a cast newcomer last season, would reprise her role as Bonnie Davenport, Will's new wife.

